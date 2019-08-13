At 5:06 a.m. Monday the Warren County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the intersection of US 41 and Williamsport Road for a single vehicle crash.
When Deputy Greg Grimmett arrived at the scene, he located a semi-tractor and trailer that rolled over and had broken a power pole, according to the news release. This driver of the semi was 33 year-old Nathaniel Davis of Lafayette. Davis was trapped inside the vehicle for roughly an hour before the Williamsport Fire Department, with the help of Attica Fire Department, was able to extricate him.
Davis was taken to the St. Vincent ER by Warren County EMS and then taken by helicopter to St. Vincent 86th Street Hospital for non life-threatening injuries.
Duke Energy worked throughout the day and evening to restore power to the affected by the power outage and finished working roughly around 9 p.m.
Assisting in the crash management were the Attica Police Department, Fountain County Sheriff's Office, Indiana State Police, Williamsport Fire Department, Attica Fire Department, Warren County Emergency Management, Warren County EMS and Indiana State Highway Department.