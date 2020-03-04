A freak accident killed a Wheatfield man at an area motorcycle race.
Attica Police Chief Ed Durnil said Michael Besner was a spectator at the Indiana Cross Country Race, which was conducted at the Badlands, March 1.
He said the driver of the bike, who hasn’t been named, was rounding a 90 degree turn when his throttle stuck wide open. He bailed off the bike and the bike went over the barricade.
Durnil said the track is separated from the crowd, which was in the hundreds, by concrete blocks, and the the track was 20-30 feet from where Besner was walking by.
“It was just a freak accident,” Durnil said. The name of the driver was not released.
There will be no charges filed, he said, because there was no maliciousness or intention.
“Most of the time when something like (a bike issue) happens, the driver tries to throw down the bike as they’re bailing. This time it didn’t happen.”
Warren County Coroner Brian Lanham said Besner, 36, died from “multiple trauma injuries” at St. Vincent Hospital in Williamsport.