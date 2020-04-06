Imagine that you are almost eight years old and you are planning a birthday party for you and your friends, but then further imagine that you cannot have that party because something happened that you do not really understand.
That was the situation for Lacy Cunningham who saw her plans for an exciting birthday overturned by the COVID-19 virus and the “stay home” directives – or so she thought.
“I knew what I wanted to do,” she said. “I wanted to have a skating party in Lafayette. I’d done that before and really liked it. I was sad when I couldn’t [have it].”
That was when her mother, Stefany Cunningham, stepped into the breach, wanting to come up with something to make the day special for her daughter.
“I saw a post where some people in Pennsylvania had the same situation,” Stefany explained. “They were from a small town and they decided to have a parade with friends and other people from the town driving by.”
Spurred by this idea, she began to make plans, using social media to contact people in the Veedersburg area to see if they would be willing to create a parade that would pass in front of the Cunningham house.
The response was positive so Stefany set up a time of 2:00 pm on Sunday, April 5 to have the cars drive by her home.
She set up a viewing stand for her daughter near the street so that she could be close enough to hear the greetings, songs and honking horns yet far enough away to meet social distancing requirements.
Promptly at two o’clock, the cars started passing Lacy with the occupants waving and singing “Happy Birthday” and a few even jumping out to drop off a present or toss some treats just as they do in the bigger parades in the area.
Many of the cars were decorated in balloons or had signs in the windows or taped to the doors.
One enterprising person drove by and sprayed silly string as she drove by, eliciting a later comment from Lacy who declared that was one of the two best parts of the parade.
When the parade ended about fifteen minutes later, Lacy called it “fantastic” and said it made up for not going skating.
She mentioned it was the second parade in two days as her family had been flying kites the day before and people would drive by and watch.
Stefany said she was moved that so many people would help make her daughter’s birthday so special.
“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I teared up a little,” she concluded. “It shows how much people are helping people right now and that’s what we need to do for each other.”
As for Lacy, she was already hugging a small unicorn that someone left her and then pointing out other things she liked, before summing up the day.
“It was great,” she exclaimed. “I loved it.”