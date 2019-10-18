Roland and Ardith Heuton of Watseka celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends and enjoyed a trip to Portugal and Spain.
Roland Heuton and the former Ardith Niebuhr were married Oct. 10 1959 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Woodworth (Milford) Illinois. They had one son, Bruce Heuton (deceased).
Roland is retired from Uarco/Standard Register in Watseka. In 1993 he was recognized as the Associate of the Year by Uarco. Roland presently is a volunteer greeter at Iroquois Memorial Hospital. Ardith retired after a long career at Iroquois Federal in Watseka.
They continue to remain active in the community supporting local community and school events. They have been active in their church and with many local organizations, with many leadership roles.