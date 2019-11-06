At the 78th Induction Banquet, the Watseka Community High School Chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 13 new members.
The National Honor Society is one of the oldest and most prestigious national organizations into which high school students can be inducted, according to a news release.
Students are selected based on their character, scholarship, leadership, and service which exist as the standards of NHS. A minimum 3.25 GPA is required and must be upheld for the remainder of their high school career. Members must also complete community service to retain their membership. 2019 WCHS NHS member, Kadyn Stevens explained this year’s service project. Watseka students and community members will be writing letters to service members, as well as putting together care packages. Cards were written at the banquet by attending guests, and Ms. Stevens also announced NHS Blood Drive at the Watseka Community High School that was held on October 31.
The ceremony was led by the senior members, who presented speeches on the four society virtues and bestowed the inductees with official membership pins, certificates, and cards. Concluding the evening, each new member lit a candle and recited the NHS pledge to finalize their induction into the society.
The inductees of this year were: Baylor Cluver, daughter of Chad & Sherry Cluver, Jameson Cluver, son of Chad and Sherry Cluver, Emily Crosswell, daughter of Jeff and Teena Crosswell, Conner Curry, son of Chris and Amy Curry, Carolyn Dickte, daughter of Richard and Amy Dickte, Hannah Morales, daughter of Eric and Alena Morales, Bailie Rabideau, daughter of Mike and Sherilyn Rabideau, Maddux Rigsby, son of Stephen and Hillary Rigsby, Alaina Scher, daughter of Jeremy Scher and Heather Janssen, Natalie Schroeder, daughter of Paul and Amy Schroeder, Olivia Simons, daughter of Mark and Jo Ann Simons, Kirstyn Todd, daughter of Kip Peterson and Stephanie Todd, Drew Wittenborn, son of Sean and Rebecca Witternborn.