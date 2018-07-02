The Vermilion County Conservation District is hosting a French and Indian Muster at Forest Glen Preserve July 14 and 15.
The costumed re-enactors will portray life on the frontier during the period from 1740 to 1763.
The hours of the event are 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m. on Sunday. A full battle with muskets and cannons will take place at approximately 2 p.m. each day. Other activities include the fife and drum corps, cannon demo, historic fashion show and tomahawk throw
The event is free to the public and takes place at the Pioneer Homestead in Forest Glen Preserve.
Call Forest Glen Preserve 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., M –F, 662-2142 for more information.