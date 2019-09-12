The town council of Veedersburg will have an executive session at 5 p.m. Sept. 24 to receive information about prospective employees. This meeting will be at the Town Municipal Building, 100 S. Main St., Veedersburg.
Veedersburg to have executive session
Wendy Davis
Sep 12
Sep 12
Sep 13
Sep 13
Sep 13
