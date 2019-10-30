WOLCOTT — Tri County School Corporation has partnered with Remington and Wolcott park boards, as well as the Remington Wolcott Community Development Corporation, to create artwork on more than a dozen trash cans for the local parks.
Tri County primary and intermediate school students are working with art teacher Amanda Alberts during art class to create mini murals on trash cans.
“The students visiting Cameron Moberg creating the Remington mural really inspired a lot of our students," said Tri-County Primary School Principal Elaine Hall. "We hope that it continues to encourage creativity but also encourages students to stay involved with their community and keep their parks clean.”
Alberts said preschool to fifth grade students are participating in the art project. Each class voted on their classroom themes. The themes vary from spaceships and planets to farms, tractors and animals. The preschool students used their hand prints to create flowers.
Hall said during October’s Tri-County school board meeting they intend to host a family event where the students and families can help arrange the trash cans at the park all while viewing their creations.
There is nothing confirmed at this time but they hope to do it soon.
“We are happy to be partnering with the schools and the parks to get this project accomplished," said RWCDC Executive Director Sandy Miller. "We wanted to bring more art into the community but get our students involved. We hope that the artwork creates a buzz and gets students and families out and on the walking trails at both the Remington and Wolcott parks.”
She said the projects are meant to unite the two communities.
“We hope that it brings us closer to this goal," Miller said.