September 25
9 a.m., Bring Your Own Mug, Crescent City Community Center. Open to residents of Crescent City.
9 a.m.-12noon and 1-4 p.m., Cancer Resource Center at Riverside Specialty Services (Riverside-Watseka campus), 1490 E. Walnut. Volunteers from the American Cancer Society will be on hand to help with information and resources for those individuals and their families battling cancer.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. (Hours may vary, dependent upon each vendor): Farmers’ Market on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. This is free to those who may want to sell extra produce or unwanted items, such as crafts, garage sale left-overs, garden produce, plants – just about everything except liquor, weapons and ammunition.
A “Drop-in Craft for Kids” session of string art is planned at the Watseka Public Library. The craft is geared towards children ages 5 and up, and will be available in the Children’s Department all day. Children under 5 years of age may be accompanied by an adult to create the art. Every fourth Wednesday of the month a different craft will be offered.
September 26
4-5 p.m., The Watseka Public Library is hosting “Prairie Pioneers: Life as Laura Ingalls Wilder Knew It”. This activity program for ages 5-12 will include an introduction to prairie life in the 1870s and 1880s by storyteller Robin Shuda, acting as Laura. There will be crafts, games, butter making, musical activities, and more.
6:30-8 p.m., Juvenile Justice Council of Iroquois County invites parents to an interactive forum, Teach your Teen to Think not Drink, at the Watseka Park District Building, 110 S. Third St. This will teach parents tips from local professionals about how to talk to your teenager about underage drug use and drinking. There will be promotional giveaways, a drawing for a chance to win a gift card, and light refreshments will be offered.
September 28
8 a.m., Harvest of Talents will be at the Milford Christian Church. There will be breakfast and lunch available, and an assortment of crafts and homemade goodies from Granny’s kitchen will be on sale. Children’s games will be from 9 to 11 a.m, and the Big Auction will begin at 1 p.m. with many items offered.
9-2 p.m., Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its Junk in The Trunk event at Kay Park. For more info call 815-432-2416.
3-7 p.m., Benefit for Brian DeLahr will take place at the Watseka Union Depot. Brian has been diagnosed with ALS and is undergoing treatment. Proceeds to support him. Event includes food, bake sale, homemade pie, silent auction and more. For more information call Carol, 815-471-9536; Lynn, 815-993-2177; R.D., 815-471-6019; Steve, 815-592-3143; Phil, 708-446-3701.
October 2
5 -6:30 p.m., Watseka Community High School will have a FAFSA parent workshop night. This will give parents and students an opportunity to gain in depth information regarding the FAFSA application process and receive hands on assistance.
October 3
6:30 p.m., Candlelight vigil for survivors and victims, presented by Harbor House for domestic violence awareness month, will be at the Kankakee Courthouse lawn.
October 4-6
Harvest Daze, Old Courthouse Museum, Watseka, crafters, food vendors, and other activities, as well as entertainment from Liza &Friends, Onarga Music Club, Ryan Leggott, Vern and Vern Denault, Rusty Wheels Jammers, Todd Pheifer & Jennings Street Band and the Newton County Community Band. more information can be found by contacting Iroquois County Historical Society at 815-432-2215 or ichs221567@yahoo.com.
October 5
5 p.m., Turkey Supper will take place at the Donovan United Methodist Church. There will also be carryout at 4:30 p.m.
October 10
6:30 p.m., “Gaslight” screening and panel discussion, presented by Harbor House for domestic violence awareness month, will be at the Watseka Theatre.
October 18
6 p.m., Trivia night at Greg’s Bar and Grill in Watseka. This is a fundraiser presented by Harbor House for domestic violence awareness month.
October 18-20
Tunnel to Towers 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit, Watseka Community High School grounds. The Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation Never Forget Mobile Exhibit serves as a tribute to those lost on Sept. 11, 2001. The high tech, 53 ft tractor trailer transforms into a 1,000 square foot exhibit and helps to further educate citizens around the country about the events of that tragic day. The exhibit includes interactive education, including steel beams from the towers and other artifacts, documentary videos and recordings of first responder radio transmissions and interactive guided tours from FDNY heroes. For more information call the Watseka Park District at 815-432-3931 or Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce at 815-432-2486.
October 26
Manteno Sportsman Club Beach to Steam Hollow Brewing Co. will host Cartier Racing Beach to Brewery Half Marathon at the Manteno Sportsman Club. This is a fundraiser presented by Harbor House for domestic violence awareness month.
Every second Thursday of the month
St. Edmond’s Catholic Church hosts euchre at the parish center in Watseka the second Thursday every month. Parishioners and non-parishioners are all invited. There is no charge to play and free dessert follows the play. Items for the local food pantry are accepted/not required.
Every Tuesday and Wednesday
6:30 p.m., Hope Dealers 101 meets every Tuesday at the mental health building in Watseka, 323 W. Mulberry, and at 2 p.m. every Wednesday at the Gibson City health building.
Every third Thursday
6 p.m., Hoopeston Breast Cancer Support Group meets at the Pit Stop in the Fast Lanes Bowling.