The Town Crier information should be as brief as possible and needs to be in our office by noon two days before the paper is published. Normally, information is published for no more than one week.
August 21
9 a.m., Bring Your Own Mug, Crescent City Community Center. Open to residents of Crescent City.
11:30 p.m., The Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association will meet Aug. 28 at Monical’s, 500 W. Ottawa Road, Paxton. This will feature a pizza buffet for those attending. Special guests will be Rep. Tom Bennett and Senator Jason Barrickman. Those attending are encouraged to address their questions and concerns with them. If you have questions or concerns but are unable to attend the meeting, you can contact Sandy Rudin at 815-222-1669 or send an email to sandyrudin@yahoo.com and leave your questions or concerns with her. She will then compile those questions and concerns so they can be addressed by the guest speakers. As the FI RTA accepts new members, anyone interested in the group is encouraged to attend. Each month, those who attend are asked to bring school supplies, which are donated to an area school. This month’s supplies will be donated to Crescent City Grade School.
a.m.-12noon and 1-4 p.m., Cancer Resource Center at Riverside Specialty Services (Riverside-Watseka campus), 1490 E. Walnut. Volunteers from the American Cancer Society will be on hand to help with information and resources for those individuals and their families battling cancer.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. (Hours may vary, dependent upon each vendor): Farmers’ Market on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. This is free to those who may want to sell extra produce or unwanted items, such as crafts, garage sale left-overs, garden produce, plants – just about everything except liquor, weapons and ammunition.
August 24
3-6 p.m. Family fun carnival at Watseka Methodist Church, 301 South Fourth St. There will be a waterslide, bounce house, face painting, food, and games. Everyone is welcome.
4-7 p.m., Annual Stockland Fire Department Pork Chop Dinner and Raffle.
August 24-25
Ashkum Homecoming,
August 31
9-2 p.m., Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its Junk in The Trunk event at Kay Park. For more info call 815-432-2416.
September 21
Watseka Family Festival, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Legion Park. Family entertainment all day long, including a farmers market, power wheels race and demo derby, bounce houses, food vendors, talent show, flea market, and entertainment from Todd Pheifer & Jennings Street Band, Take Note Barber Shop Quartet, Jani Massey, High Anxiety Band and Gallagher the Comedian.
September 28
9-2 p.m., Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its Junk in The Trunk event at Kay Park. For more info call 815-432-2416.
October 4-6
Harvest Daze, Old Courthouse Museum, Watseka, crafters, food vendors, and other activities, as well as entertainment from Liza &Friends, Onarga Music Club, Ryan Leggott, Vern and Vern Denault, Rusty Wheels Jammers, Todd Pheifer & Jennings Street Band and the Newton County Community Band. more information can be found by contacting Iroquois County Historical Society at 815-432-2215 or ichs221567@yahoo.com.
October 18-20
Tunnel to Towers 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit, Watseka Community High School grounds. The Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation Never Forget Mobile Exhibit serves as a tribute to those lost on Sept. 11, 2001. The high tech, 53 ft tractor trailer transforms into a 1,000 square foot exhibit and helps to further educate citizens around the country about the events of that tragic day. The exhibit includes interactive education, including steel beams from the towers and other artifacts, documentary videos and recordings of first responder radio transmissions and interactive guided tours from FDNY heroes. For more information call the Watseka Park District at 815-432-3931 or Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce at 815-432-2486.
Every Tuesday and Wednesday
6:30 p.m., Hope Dealers 101 meets every Tuesday at the mental health building in Watseka, 323 W. Mulberry, and at 2 p.m. every Wednesday at the Gibson City health building.
Every third Thursday
6 p.m., Hoopeston Breast Cancer Support Group meets at the Pit Stop in the Fast Lanes Bowling.