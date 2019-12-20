HA Board Meeting Pic 1.jpg

Hoopeston Area FFA Chapter Reporter Karlee Bruens, along with fellow chapter members Kennedie Olson and Jasmin Hajjar, gave Hoopeston Area Board of Education members a taste of what FFA competitions are like during Thursday's board meeting at Hoopeston Area High School.

 Photo by Jordan Crook

Read our report from Thursday's Hoopeston Area Board of Education meeting on page 8.