Kara Eisenmann introduces the Hoopeston Area Middle School/High School music students who successfully auditioned for the Illinois Music Education Association during Sunday's Christmas Concert. Pictured from left to right are: Kara Eisenmann, Wyatt Eisenmann, Addison Lewis, Taylor Page, Bryson Brewer and Abigail Bowen.
Members of the Hoopeston Area Middle School Concert Choir perform at Sunday's Christmas Concert. See more photos on pages 1 and 23. See video from the concert at www.thehoopestonchronicle.com.
Members of the Hoopeston Area High School Band perform "Irving Berlin's Christmas" during Sunday's Christmas Concert.