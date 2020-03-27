INDIANA - The Indiana General Assembly appropriated $2.3 million in state funding to the newly formed Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission. The legislature’s action was the first step of broad initiative to tackle nearly a century of water management challenges in the Kankakee River Basin.
“Never before has the State of Indiana invested so much in the Kankakee and Yellow Rivers,” said Commission Chairman and St. Joseph County Surveyor John McNamara. “We now can fulfill plans rather than merely make them.”
The Kankakee River Basin in Northwest Indiana, which includes both the Kankakee and Yellow Rivers, was once the second-largest freshwater marsh in the United States. Over a century ago, the basin was drained to make way for over a million acres of Indiana agriculture and a number of thriving Northwest Indiana communities. However, the underlying topography and geology of the basin continues to cause widescale flooding, heavy erosion, and water management dilemmas throughout the region.
“Despite being only months old, the Basin Development Commission is aggressively moving to put state and local resources to work,” said the Commission’s Executive Director Scott Pelath. “I was pleased to report to state officials that our eye is on the long-term, but our energy is dedicated to immediate progress.”
In his testimony to the legislature, Pelath described how the Commission plans for the state dollars, which include:
- Removing thousands of fallen trees and logjams that directly impede river channels
- Redesigning the sediment-heavy Yellow River banks in Marshall and Starke Counties
- Converting a Commission-owned farm in Newton County to a flood storage area
- Assisting Jasper County’s efforts to stabilize failing Kankakee River banks
- Preserving seven U.S. Geological Survey river gages and the vital data they provide
“These tasks constitute the opening phases of years of work ahead,” said Pelath. “Our problems are decades in the making, and not all solutions will come quickly. But some things we can start promptly, and we intend to do them. It is never too soon to start making a noticeable difference.” Commission Treasurer and Starke County Surveyor
Bill Crase agreed. “We have planned for years, and now it is time to seek results,” said Crase. “I am grateful that the long-term partnership of the State of Indiana and eight Northwest Indiana counties is making it possible.”