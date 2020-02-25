St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 206 Garfield, Crescent City, will host World Day of Prayer with a service at 9:30 a.m. March 6.
This year, the women of the World Day of Prayer Committee of Zimbabwe call everyone to worship with the words: “Rise! Take your mat and walk” from John 5. Those who participate are invited to learn about Zimbabwe’s history and rich culture. The women share their stories of intergenerational wisdom, traditions and experiences of God’s profound love.
This event is open to the public and everyone is invited to take part.