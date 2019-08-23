The Watseka boys golf team took first place on Tuesday during their six team meet at Shewami.
The results were Watseka 176, Iroquois West 186, Grant Park 186, Milford 187, St. Anne 213 and Donovan 224.
In the number one spot for Watseka was Jordan Schroeder who also was a team medalist. Lukas Ball took the number two spot, ending his night with a 42 for Watseka. Dylan Harris followed with a 43.
For Iroquois West, Ryan Tilstra received a 41, while Kade Kimmel took home a 43. Jack Pree and Ivan Munoz each shot a 51.
For Milford, James Birch shot a 44 while CJ VanHoveln and Luke McCabe each shot a 45.
Brodi Winge led the charge for Donovan with a 50, while Caleb Klecan shot a 52 and Dalton Anderson shot a 60.