The Watseka Girls golf team recently won their fourth meet of the season on Thursday night. Watseka defeated Milford and Hoopeston with a score of 205. Milford and Hoopeston both had a total score of 250.
Natalie Schroeder was the medalist for the girls. Schroeder took home a 41 for the night, Hailey Noel followed with a 52, while Allie Hoy took home a 53.
For Milford, Kristin Butler shot a 57 for the evening, while Bailiee Fanning shot a 36. Baelee Luce, Emma Mann and Jessica Hines each shot a 65.
The Watseka girls golf team will take on Beecher on Aug. 26 at Shewami. Milford will head to Shewami on Aug. 28 to take on Watseka and Kankakee.