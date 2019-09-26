The Cissna Park Lady Timberwolves' volleyball team had trouble earning themselves a victory this week. On Tuesday, the team went head to head with Tri-Point who bested the Timberwolves 20-25, 25-23, 25-21.
On Thursday, the team saw yet another three set loss to the Clifton Central Comets with the final scores of 25-21, 10-25, 25-15.
Emma Morrical led the team in aces with three. In kills, Kristen Walder led the team with nine while Audrey Kaeb had eight and Carly Pence had seven. Kaeb also had 12 digs with Walder and Pence each earning nine. Mikayla Knake finished her night off with 30 assists.
The team's record is now 3-11 on the season.
The Cissna Park Lady Timberwolves will head to Braidwood this weekend to take part in the Reed-Custer Invitational.