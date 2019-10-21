LAKE STATION — South Newton fell behind 22-0 in the first quarter but was able to rally to force overtime. Unfortunately for the Rebels, a failed two-point conversion proved to be the difference in a 46-44 loss to Lake Station Oct. 18.
After Lake Station put up 22 points in the opening quarter, South Newton and sophomore quarterback Kayden Cruz went to work. Cruz scored on a 1-yard touchdown run and then ran in the two-point conversion in the second quarter. However, Lake Station answered with another touchdown and the Rebels trailed 30-8 at the half.
Cruz and the Rebels responded with a pair of touchdown runs in the third quarter (7 and 47 yards) while also converting both two-point conversions to cut the deficit to 30-24 heading into the fourth quarter.
Cruz added another touchdown run, this time from 29 yards out to tie the game at 30-30.
Lake Station answered with a 20-yard touchdown run by Tony Santana and then converted the two-point conversion to reclaim the lead, 38-30.
South Newton was able to force overtime as Cruz connected with Trevor Hoeferlin for a 45-yard touchdown pass and then Cruz ran in the two-point conversion.
In overtime, Lake Station went up 46-38 when Nate Dukich scored on a 5-yard run and then he ran in the two-point conversion.
South Newton answered as Cruz scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, but the two-point conversion failed and Lake Station escaped with the win to improve to 2-7 on the season, while South Newton dropped to 0-9.
Cruz finished with 178 yards passing and 110 yards rushing, while his younger brother Korbin Cruz had 106 receiving yards. Hoeferlin finished the night with 84 yards rushing and 72 yards receiving. Blake Whaley led the team with 13 tackles, while Dominic Sanders had 11 tackles, and a sack.
Kayden Cruz picked off pass on defense, while Whaley had two fumble recoveries.