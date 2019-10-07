MERRILLVILLE — The Kougars took on the chin again Friday night, falling 30 – 13 to the Andrean Fifty-Niners. Traveling north, the big Kats again showed flashes of brilliance and even led the game for the second quarter but penalties and defensive let-downs, coupled with an offense that did not score in the other three quarters spelled defeat.
Andrean jumped out to a 10 – 0 lead in the first quarter of their Senior Night with a quick march downfield that culminated in a six-yard run to score for Robert Stanley. The PAT kick by JJ Wadas quickly made it 7 – 0.
KV looked to be getting ready to answer back before a bad snap sailed over the head of QB Eli Carden who recovered it but took a 14-yard loss. The Kougars punted it away and Andrean again marched downfield before the KV ‘D’ stiffened and stopped them. The 59’ers still got some points on a Wadas field goal to go up 10 – 0.
The Kougars owned the second quarter and seemingly looked to make a game of it. At the 9:05 mark, Carden threw a bomb to a streaking Colton Wright for an 88-yard pass and run. The Markus Ritchie PAT made it 10 – 7. On Andrean’s next possession, they drew two quick flags to back them up to fourth-and-24 yards from their own 26, forcing a punt which was short. Just a couple of plays later and Nathan Swafford rumbled in from 32 yards out. The PAT went wide right, however, but the Kougars were up 13 – 10 going into halftime.
After the break, Andrean came out afire. At the 8:49 mark, junior Ryan Walsh took it in from eight yards out after what seemed to be a somewhat questionable foul call, at least in the minds of the Kougar faithful, making it 17 – 13. The Kougars couldn’t move the ball on their possession and were forced to punt. That punt, however, hit an Andrean player on the way down and the Kougars seemed to be back in business on Andrean’s 38. The offense was only able to gain four yards and went for it on fourth-and-six but could not convert.
In the fourth quarter, Walsh ran it in form eight yards out at 10:33. A missed PAT kept it at 23 - 13. On their possession, the Kats again worked downfield but Carden was hit as he released a pass and Andrean intercepted. They quickly took it downfield and Walsh scored his third TD on the night, this time with a 40-yard run. This Wadas kick was good and the teams arrived at the final score of 30 – 13, Andrean.