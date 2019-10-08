The Iroquois West Runnin’ Raiders competed at the Twin Valley Conference Cross Country meet on Saturday, October 5, 2019. This meet was held at Clifton Central High School and featured schools from around the area including Clifton Central, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Beecher, Dwight, Iroquois West, Tri-Point and Cissna Park.
The Iroquois West Raiders boys and girls teams both placed third as teams. Connor Price and Samantha Hartke both earned All-Conference honors.
The Boys Varsity race featured 32 runners. Connor Price led the Runnin’ Raiders with a fifth place, medal winning finish and a time of 16:51. Andrew Schutte-Jibril placed 16 with a time of 18:31. Jacob Kuipers was the next to cross the finish line with a 18:32 time and 17 place finish. Tony Espinosa finished 22 with a time of 19:48. Ryan Ritzma finished in 23 place and a time of 20:19. Max McTaggart turned in a strong run and season best time of 23:39, good for 31 place.
The Girls Varsity race featured 23 runners. Samantha Hartke turned in the best time for the girls this meet with a time of 21:46 and a 9th place finish. Jadyn Baker, Jasmin Lopez and Kayla Hartke came in 11, 12 and 13, with times of 22:51, 23:14 and 23:30, respectively. Autumn Melgoza rounded out the girls scoring with an 18th place finish and a time of 26:07.
The Iroquois West Runnin’ Raiders will compete next on Monday, October 7, at South Newton and again Thursday, October 10 at the All-Area Cross Country meet, which is hosted by Bishop McNamara and held at KCC.