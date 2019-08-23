The Watseka Utes baseball team are now 3-0 after their victory over PBL on Thursday night at Forrest Park. The score was 8-7.
Hagen Hoy picked up the win on the mound in relief of starting pitcher Evan LaBelle.
The Utes overcame a 7-3 deficit by plating four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning highlighted by three straight hits by Hoy, Brayden Ketchum, and LaBelle.
The winning run crossed in the bottom of the seventh inning when Myles Lynch scored on an error after leading off the inning with his second double of the day.
From here, the Utes will take on Donovan at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Forrest Park.