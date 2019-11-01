Spooktacular Costume Contest presented at Lorraine Theatre Jordan Crook Jordan Crook Author email 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 5 Some of the contestants from the age 0-3 division of the Spooktacular Costume Contest at the Lorraine Theatre. Some of the contestants featured in last week's Spooktacular Costume Contest at the Lorraine Theatre. Spooktacular Costume Contest contestants line up as they await the judges choices. This year's Hoopeston Jayceess Spooktacular Costume Contest, presented inside the Lorraine Theatre due to rainy weather, drew some highly-creative entries from local youths and families. The "Sandlot" inspired group entry from last week's Spooktacular Costume Contest drew a great deal of attention during the evening. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Jordan Crook Author email Follow Jordan Crook Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Upcoming Events Nov 1 Storytime at Central Citizens' Library District Fri, Nov 1, 2019 Nov 1 EXHIBIT: Breaking It Down: The Elements of Art Fri, Nov 1, 2019 Nov 1 EXHIBIT - Indiana's Grand Art Tradition: Hoosier Art Shines On Fri, Nov 1, 2019 Nov 2 EXHIBIT: Breaking It Down: The Elements of Art Sat, Nov 2, 2019 Nov 2 EXHIBIT - Indiana's Grand Art Tradition: Hoosier Art Shines On Sat, Nov 2, 2019 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News: Herald Journal Breaking News: Hoopeston Chronicle Breaking News: Iroquois County's Times-Republic Breaking News: Kankakee Valley Post News Breaking News: Newton County Enterprise Breaking News: Rensselaer Republican Breaking News: The Lafayette Leader Breaking News: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican) Daily Headlines: Herald Journal Daily Headlines: Hoopeston Chronicle Daily Headlines: Iroquois County's Times-Republic Daily Headlines: Kankakee Valley Post News Daily Headlines: Newton County Enterprise Daily Headlines: Rensselaer Republican Daily Headlines: The Lafayette Leader Daily Headlines: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican) Manage your lists