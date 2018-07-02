South Newton has teamed up with the Brook library to bring lunch to students in the community this summer. As part of a USDA program, the cafeteria staff at South Newton provided lunch in the park for kids two times in June. Kristine Wright, a South Newton alumni and the Brook library director, helped coordinate the effort.
The board approved many new hires, as well as the resignations of others. The elementary welcomes Mr. Ryan Cinowski, Ms. Laura Zak, and Miss Kylie Scherf. The middle/high school welcomes Mr. Connor Ulmer to the 6th grade social studies and government/economics position. Other approvals included the second reading of handbooks for the three schools, both student and staff, course fees for the schools, and textbook adoption for the middle school. President, Amanda Berenda, along with the rest of the board appreciated the textbook request despite being a 1:1 school. Superintendent Hall sees value in a variety of learning materials and wants to provide students with what they need to be successful.
Miss DeYoung, in her report to the board, began by thanking the phenomenal teachers who taught summer school and the school board for approving it. DeYoung mentioned the generosity of the cafeteria staff in providing breakfast and lunch to students throughout the summer session and knows how much families appreciate what the school does for the kids. “It was awesome to see the kids excited about being here,” stated DeYoung. At the conclusion of her report, DeYoung affirmed the decision to give the old laptops to the students by remarking that she has received positive feedback from parents and students.
Mrs. Tansey Mulligan reported on summer school results from the middle school, as well as some exciting new plans for the next school year. Students who had perfect attendance for the summer session were rewarded with an outing to Don’s Drive-in in Kentland. Through an exploratory career grant, the middle school will offer eighth graders some exposure to career choices and options. Mulligan mentioned the lofty goals that she and middle school counselor, Mrs. Erin Lindsey, have for this new pursuit which include a classroom curriculum and a career day.
Mr. Charles Huckstep began his report with congratulations to Trey Sanders and Ben Bryant for their success in their Microsoft computer competitions; Chyenne Deno and Austin Berenda for their elections to the state FFA officer team for the upcoming year; and to Ian Spurlock, Leo Martinez, and Tatum Kennedy for their completion of graduation requirements.
Superintendent Casey Hall concurred with Huckstep’s congratulatory announcements and expressed pride in the programs that South Newton offers its students.