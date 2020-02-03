Have you ever thought about an ambulance? An ambulance darts around town with its siren blaring. It is always going to a crisis or leaving a crisis. It is built for emergencies.
Many people live the same way. They run their lives with a siren going. Every day is desperate, and every moment is a crisis, or preparation for one. Such a harried existence leaves no room for smelling roses or enjoying sunsets. Even worse, it leaves no time for sharing friendships and building love.
Finally, what if some of the things you are tearing around to do did not get done? Suppose you substituted a quiet walk around the block or time off to call on a friend or time out to read a book? Suppose you wrote an encouraging note to someone who really needed it? Would your world fall apart? Or would it perhaps get back into perspective? So, “Seek first his kingdom and his righteousness and all these things will be given to you as well” (Matthew 6:33).
Matthew 6:25-34 (NASB)
25 “For this reason I say to you, do not be anxious for your life, as to what you shall eat, or what you shall drink; for your body, as to what you shall put on. Is not life more than food, and the body than clothing? 26 “Look at the birds of the air, that they do not sow, neither do they reap, nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not worth much more than they? 27 “And which of you by being anxious can add a single cubit to his life’s span? 28 “And why are you anxious about clothing? Observe how the lilies of the field grow; they do not toil nor do they spin, 29 yet I say to you that Solomon in all his glory did not clothe himself like one of these. 30 “But if God so arrays the grass of the field, which is alive today and tomorrow is thrown into the furnace, will He not much more do so for you, O men of little faith? 31 “Do not be anxious then, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink’ or ‘With what shall we clothe ourselves?’ 32 “For all these things the Gentiles eagerly seek; for your heavenly Father knows that you need all these things. 33 “Therefore do not be anxious for
tomorrow; for tomorrow will care for itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.
Remember the phrase: “He is running around like a chicken with its head cut off”? I remember working with my dad one fall as we were preparing chickens for my mom to can. Yes, in the old days we use to can our meat. My dad would chop the head off the chicken and throw in down on the ground and that chicken would run all over the back yard. My job was to take the chicken, after it quit running, and take it to my mom on the back porch. There she would pluck the feathers, put the chicken in some boiling water, singe the quills off over the stove, cut the chicken up and stuff in the jars to can them. My grandma also helped in this operation. We spent most of a Saturday to get this job done. The benefit was fried chicken for lunch on Sundays the rest of the year.
Too many people are like that chicken. They are running around a lot but not getting anywhere worthwhile. They are busy doing this and doing that and in constant motion. The trouble is that motion is not always accomplishing much of anything that will have any value.
I am sure you know people who “make a mountain out of a molehill”. They take something small and make it so large that they can hardly carry it. Most of us can remember something in our lives that we made more difficult than it needed to be.
There are folks that work hard trying not to work. In fact if they put that much effort into working they might be surprised what they could accomplish. They avoid productive work because they are lazy and wear themselves out thinking of ways to avoid their responsibilities.
God wants to bless us. The question is will we stop long enough to listen to Him and what He has to say? Many will avoid going to church this Sunday because they are tired and need some rest. Others will go to church even if they are tired and find refreshment and strength for another week. Which will you be?
Have you worked yourself “into a tizzy” lately? My grandmother loved to work herself into a tizzy. She would worry about anything. If she didn’t have something to worry about she would worry about what she had missed to worry about. She lived in constant stress about things that she could not change or do much about, still she worried. I remember one time when I was in the service of our country and I learned in April I was approved for leave so I could be home for Christmas. I let mom know I was coming. I’ll never forget what she told me:
“Don’t tell your Grandma or she will start worrying about your trip home and worry about it every day until you arrive”.
So What Shall We Do?
Are you tired of living in crises every day? Are you ready to find some peace and calm for your life? Is anxiousness your main purpose in life? Have you filled your life with so much activity that you no longer have time to rest?
Look again at verse 33. This is what all of us need to be seeking. We need better goals in life and the most important goal of all is to seek God and His righteousness for our lives. When we learn to love God and each other we will begin to find balance in our lives. If you want to leave the anxious life and find the peaceful life you must turn to God. Go to His house and learn of Him and His Son, Christ Jesus the Lord. Open your Bible and spend time reading it and learning from it. This will show you the way to God and how to find His blessing. When we put Him first He will add all the things we need to live at peace with Him and each other.
