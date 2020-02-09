Almost everyone is aware of the statement attributed to President Harry Truman that “The Buck Stops Here,” but does it? There are people who will not accept responsibility for their actions. Included in this group are criminals and sociopaths. The war trial at Nuremberg brought out this idea. The Nazi war criminals claimed they were just following orders. “We really did not want to exterminate the Jews. Hitler made us do it.” The criminal says, “I am a product of society. They are to blame, not me.” The wife and child abuser says, “I was raised by abusive parents, so do not blame me; blame them.” The denial of guilt does not remove or negate the responsibility of it.
In our society today we are just as sick as they were then. No one wants to accept responsibility for anything. Everything is relative, so do what you want to. It is O.K. Well, friends and neighbors, that is plain junk. It just ain’t so. Of course, anyone can play the game of denial. It all started a long time ago. Genesis 3:1-19 tells us that Adam ate the forbidden fruit and God held him responsible. Adam said, “I am not responsible. You know the woman you gave me, remember her? She gave me fruit from the tree and I did eat. But do not blame me; you gave her to me so blame her, but not me.” God then went and asked Eve, ‘”What have you done?” Eve said, “The serpent deceived me and I ate.” “The devil made me do it,” was Flip Wilson’s favorite line. God held them both responsible for their actions. He will hold us responsible for ours. The soul that sinneth shall die. When we sin, let us ask God to forgive us, and then we should take the consequence that goes with it.
It should be noted that God didn’t ask satan why he did it. God knew what they all did and was giving Adam and Eve the opportunity to repent and confess their sin. Satan didn’t get that opportunity. He had moved too far away from God and His ways to ever return.
Ezekiel 18:1-9 (NASB)
1 Then the word of the LORD came to me saying, 2 “What do you mean by using this proverb concerning the land of Israel saying, ‘The fathers eat the sour
grapes, but the children’s teeth are set on edge’? 3 “As I live,” declares the Lord God, “you are surely not going to use this proverb in Israel anymore. 4 “Behold all souls are Mine; the soul of the father as well as the soul of the son is Mine. The soul who sins will die. 5 “But if a man is righteous, and practices justice and righteousness, 6 and does not eat at the mountain shrines or lift up his eyes to the idols of the house of Israel, or defile his neighbor’s wife, or approach a woman during her menstrual period – 7 if a man does not oppress anyone, but restores to the debtor his pledge, dos not commit robbery, but gives his bread to the hungry, and covers the naked with clothing, 8 If he does not lend money on interest or take increase, if he keeps his hand from iniquity, and executes true justice between man and man, 9 if he walks in My statutes and My ordinances so as to deal faithfully – he is righteous and will surely live,” declares the Lord God..
We can blame anyone we what to blame but that will never be the responsible thing to do. We must all learn to admit our sin and failures and take the proper action. Have you ever blamed your actions on someone else? Have you every denied your guilt? I am afraid we are all guilty of the above.
That being said, what should we do? This behavior may have started with Adam and Eve but unfortunately mankind has kept this action alive to this very day. Our text in Ezekiel shows us that mankind is slow at learning the proper thing to do.
Some seem to think that just because they make a mistake that everyone else in the family should also pay the price for our guilt. In some ways this may happen, but Ezekiel (speaking for God) is trying to let us know that we are responsible for our own sins and ours alone.
In verse 4 God declares a truth that has been lost in too much of Christendom. Though He is saying we are each responsible for our actions in this life He also has something else to say. Did you see it? He said “The soul that sins shall surely die”. This verse makes it clear that the soul (the total man made up of the earth and breathed of God Himself becomes a soul). Check out Genesis 2:7. And Jehovah God formed man of dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul (ASV). Please note that he didn’t put a soul into man – but breathed into man God’s breath and he became a soul. The breath of God and that which God formed became the soul.
Let’s go back and look at the temptation that leads Eve to eat of the tree. Genesis 2:1-4 Now the serpent was more crafty than any beast of the field which the LORD God had made. And he said to the woman, “Indeed, has God said, You
shall not eat from any tree of the garden’?” 2 And the woman said to the serpent, “From the fruit of the trees of the garden we may eat; 3 but from the fruit of the tree which is in the middle of the garden, God has said, ’You shall not eat from it or touch it, lest you die.’” 4 And the serpent said to the woman, “You surely shall not die!
The serpent was tricky, wasn’t he? He twists God’s words and lets Eve correct him and then tells a bigger lie “You surely shall not die!” Doesn’t that sound a lot like the teaching of the immortal soul? That something in us will always live on. The immortal soul is from Greek Mythology not the Bible. That lie the serpent keeps alive but the Bible has nothing to say about an immortal soul. Remember Ezekiel’s words? “The soul who sins will die”. There is a price to pay for sin.
So What Shall We Do?
Whatever your view is of the soul God makes it clear that the soul that sins will die. The serpent tells Eve she won’t die. Greek Mythology tells us we won’t die. God says we will. As for me and my house we will trust God and His precious Holy Scriptures. How about you?
God is calling us to put our faith in Him. He is calling us to repentance. He is calling us to Baptism. He is calling us to His coming Kingdom on earth. He is calling us to His Son and salvation. He is calling us to be responsible for our actions and to live in obedience to Him. What is your response?
