Second grade students present Christmas Concert at Lorraine Theatre Jordan Crook Jordan Crook Author email Dec 20, 2019 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Photos by Jordan CrookMrs. Weston’s second grade class performs “Frosty the Snowman” as one of the their songs from Thursday’s Christmas Concert at the Lorraine Theatre. Photos by Jordan Crook Mrs. Rush’s second grade class gets into the rocking spirit of Christmas as they perform “North Pole Rock N’ Roll” at Thursday’s Christmas Concert. Mrs. Hinners’ second grade class performs “Singing By Candlelight” during Thursday’s Maple Christmas Concert. Mrs. Sutton’s second grade class performs on stage at the Lorraine Theatre during Thursday’s Christmas Concert. Maple second grade students gather on stage to end their Christmas Concert with a rendition of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” Thursday at the Lorraine Theatre. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jordan Crook Author email Follow Jordan Crook Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Upcoming Events Dec 20 Storytime at Central Citizens' Library District Fri, Dec 20, 2019 Dec 20 Christmas at the Haan Museum Fri, Dec 20, 2019 Dec 21 Christmas at the Haan Museum Sat, Dec 21, 2019 Dec 22 Christmas at the Haan Museum Sun, Dec 22, 2019 Dec 23 Christmas at the Haan Museum Mon, Dec 23, 2019 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News: Herald Journal Breaking News: Hoopeston Chronicle Breaking News: Iroquois County's Times-Republic Breaking News: Kankakee Valley Post News Breaking News: Newton County Enterprise Breaking News: Rensselaer Republican Breaking News: The Lafayette Leader Breaking News: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican) Daily Headlines: Herald Journal Daily Headlines: Hoopeston Chronicle Daily Headlines: Iroquois County's Times-Republic Daily Headlines: Kankakee Valley Post News Daily Headlines: Newton County Enterprise Daily Headlines: Rensselaer Republican Daily Headlines: The Lafayette Leader Daily Headlines: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican) Manage your lists