The winners of the preschool age division stand together during Saturday's costume contest. Pictured from left to right are: Nora Overlander-third place, Landrey Hines-second place and Grey Herron-first place.
The winners of the age kindergarten-second grade division of the Rossville Costume Contest Saturday. Pictured from left to right are: Sophia Dinazzi-second place, Coralynn Randolph-first place and Piper Bray-third place.
The winners of the age baby to 2 division of the Rossville Costume Contest. Pictured from left to right are: August Dinazzi-third place, Knox Herron-second place and Huntley Kremonesi-first place.
Kindergarten through second grade age contestants stand in line for judging during Saturday's Rossville Costume Contest.
