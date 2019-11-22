The Rossville Family Restaurant is helping to raise funds for area churches through its Cheeseburgers for Paradise program.
The restaurant hosts a every Tuesday and the proceeds for that night’s, 5 p.m. until close, sales of every single regular 1/3 pound cheeseburger, $5 will be donated that evening to the featured church. Limited to one cheeseburger per person, no kids meals, and no carry out.
The schedule of churches that will benefit from each week’s fundraiser for the rest of the year is as follows: Dec. 3-Immanuel Lutheran church, Danville; Dec. 10-Prairie Green Church of Christ, Wellington; Dec. 17-New Life Tabernacle of Hoopeston.