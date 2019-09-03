Iroquois Paving Corporation announced road closures in Watseka on it's Facebook page recently.
The notice reads: Beginning Sept. 9 until further notice - South 4th Street, starting north of the intersection of South 4th Street and Jackson Avenue, going South on 4th Street, and continuing East of Fariman Avenue for approx. 150 feet East on Fairman and also South 4th continuing into Legion Park will be closed to all thru traffic.
Only residents that live in this closure area will be given as much access as possible to their private driveways, the notice reads.
Access to Iroquois Memorial Hospital and Residence Home will be available from South 5th Street and from Fairman Avenue going west to the closure.
Access to Legion Park will be available from South Belmont Avenue.
"We appreciate everyone's patience while these improvements are completed," the notice reads.