MONON — Sophomore distance runner Tristen Wuethrich and junior Amzie Maienbrook battled for titles Saturday at the annual North White Invitational at Monon Park.
Wuethrich held off a large field to claim his first North White title in 17 minutes, 46 seconds. The Bombers finished third in the team race, with North White scoring 53 points for the win.
Victory Christian of Lafayette was second with 83 points, followed by RCHS (83), Benton Central (83) and Frontier (113).
Providing scoring for the Bombers were Nola Potts, who placed 17th overall in 19:37; Tom VanHoose, who finished 13th in 19:39; Conner Parker, 25th in 20:31; and Will Messman, 32nd in 20:49.
Eli Dobson and Eric Baugh also competed for coach Sid Dobson’s squad.
Maienbrook settled for second place in the girls’ race, covering the course in 20:23. The Lady Bombers were edged in the team race by Benton Central (28-36).
RCHS had three runners finish in the top 10, including Maienbrook, freshman Ava Barten (6th in 22:30) and sophomore Solcy Sanchez (7th in 22:54).
Audrey Davisson was 14th overall in 24:21 and Rheannon Pinkerman rounded out the scoring in 15th place in 24:29.
Emma Rentschler also competed, finishing an impressive 16th in 24:33.
Other teams competing were Frontier (76), Victory Christian Academy (97) and LaCrosse (109).
RCMS runners 1st, 2nd in Monon
MONON — The Rensselaer Central Middle School cross country teams opened the 2020 season with a pair of top two finishes at the North White Invitational.
Oden VanHoose led the Bomber boys’ to the team title, placing second overall in 11 minutes, 41 seconds. Tyger Woodke was fifth in 12:37, followed by Jack Boer (12th in 12:47), Daniel Davis (17th in 13:14) and Isaac Messman (28th in 13:46. The Bombers had 56 points, with Morgan Township second (72), Twin Lakes third (107) and Benton Central fourth (126).
A total of 11 teams competed, with each team bringing seven runners apiece to limit the number of competitors under COVID guidelines.
Also competing for RCMS were Caulden Pulver and Darius Lapsley.
The Lady Bombers had three runners finish among the top eight, with Audrey Korniak placing second in 13:02. Teammate Annalise Yeager was third in 13:12 and Hope Hurley seventh in 13:26.
Kylie Spencer was 10th overall in 13:57 and Delaney Koebcke finished 19th in 14:37. Tessa Ventrello and Liberty Bate also competed for coach Dan Yeager’s squad.
Morgan Township won the team title with 34 points to edge RCMS (40). Victory Christian was third and Delphi fourth.
Tri-County, which was one of 10 schools to compete, placed 10th with 251 points.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Lady Kougars roll 2nd foe
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s volleyball team improved to 2-1 with a 3-0 win over visiting Washington Township Monday night.
The Lady Kougars won by 25-18, 25-12 and 25-11 scores. Junior Alexis Broyles had 27 kills and a solo block and Elisa Carly had three aces and 29 assists.
Taylor Schultz contributed four kills as did Abby Grandchamp. Ava McKim had six digs and 13 serve receptions and Marissa Howard added seven digs and two service aces.
Prep Girls Soccer
Bombers held scoreless
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ soccer team opened the season with a 1-0 home loss to Hanover Central last Thursday.
The Wildcats scored on a long shot outside the penalty area in the 20th minute of the first half for the game’s only score.
RCHS had plenty of chances to tie but couldn’t sneak in a shot.
The Bombers played at Covenant Christian Tuesday night.
Prep Boys Soccer
Kougars tie with Wheeler, 1-1
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley competed in its fourth game in seven days Monday, hosting Wheeler in a match-up that was dominated by the defenses.
The teams finished with a 1-1 tie. It was the Kougars’ second tie this season; they own a 2-0-2 mark overall.
Wheeler sits at 1-1-1.
The teams played to a 0-0 tie in the first half before Wheeler’s Owen Missey put the first point on the board midway through the second half.
Sebastian Zavala answered later in the half with his first goal of the season to tie the score.
After Zavala’s goal, the Kougars began playing with momentum and more urgency, according to coach Jovan Jeftich. But KV nor Wheeler could penetrate the other team’s defense in the game’s final 15 minutes.
Goalkeeper Hayden Myers had seven saves for the Kougars and Wheeler’s Spencer Schaberg had six saves.
KV will get a little breather before traveling to Twin Lakes Wednesday for a varsity/JV doubleheader.
• On Saturday, the Kougars were mired in another defensive battle against Kouts at home, with the game ending in a 1-1 tie.
After a scoreless first half, the Mustangs got on the board first early in the second half, with Parker Kneifel taking advantage of a corner kick. Brother Hunter Kneifel had the assist.
It was the first time KV trailed in three games this season. However, Joel Gomez, the team’s top scorer, responded with his fifth goal of the season, taking a pass from Cole Watson and finding nylon.
Both teams settled into defensive soccer in the game’s final minutes, with neither team able to slip shots into the nets.
Myers had seven saves for KV, which opened the season with wins over Rensselaer Central and Boone Grove. Aaron Ketchmark had six saves for Kouts (2-0-1).
Bomber boys score 9 goals
DELPHI — Rensselaer Centrals’ boys’ soccer team recorded its first win of the season, routing host Delphi Saturday morning.
Senior Luke Dixon had a had trick for RCHS (1-1), punching in three goals, including two in the first half. Juan Valencia scored twice as did DJ Hanford, and Dalton Henry and Cohen Craig had a goal each.
Henry also had two assists and Dixon, Briar Rule and Braden White had an assist each.
Turning in solid defensive performances were Broc Beier, Craig, Drew Cain and Matthew Brandenburg, who made four saves in goal.
Cross Country
Emma Bell shines at invite
HEBRON — Kankakee Valley freshman runner Emma Bell had a solid first invitational, placing second overall at the Dave Walker Invite in Hebron.
Bell covered the course in 20 minutes, 26 seconds to finish second to all-state runner Karina James of Lowell. James won the meet in 18:37.
Halle Frieden was 23rd overall for the Kougars, who finished fifth among seven teams in the team race. Lafayette Harrison won the title with 33 points, followed by Lowell with 48.
Morgan Township, Hanover Central, Hebron and Merrillville also competed.
Emma Wilson was 29th overall for the Kougars, Audrey Campbell placed 33rd and Olivia Sheehy was 40th.
In the boys’ race, Morgan Township finished with 33 points to capture the team title. Hanover Central was second and Lafayette Harrison third. The Kougars placed ninth overall.
Ethan Ehrhardt was KV’s top finisher, placing 20th in 18:40. Adam Collard was 44th in 20:11, Xavier De La Paz Marino finished 59th in 21:01, Alden Cates was 67th in 21:39 and Caden Adams finished 68th in 21:40.
Girls Golf
Bombers pick up 2nd win
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central got a medalist round from senior Cami Geleott in cruising to a dual meet victory over visiting South Newton last Thursday at Curtis Creek.
Geleott, one of three seniors honored on senior night, shot a 49 to lead all scorers. Addison Hesson finished with a 56, Olivia Taylor carded a 63 and Ashley Luzadder had a 65 to round out the scoring. The Bombers shot a team round of 233 to 255 for the Rebels.