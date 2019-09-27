WEST LAFAYETTE — West Lafayette attacked Rensselaer Central’s defense for most of the night, pelting sophomore goalkeeper Abby Ahler with shot after shot in the first half in a 5-0 win in the first round of the Hoosier Conference girls’ soccer tournament Thursday.
The Red Devils (7-3-2) advance to play city rival Lafayette Central Catholic (8-2-1) in Saturday’s second round at Northwestern High School in Kokomo. RCHS (5-6-1) will play Benton Central (8-4-0) in the bottom bracket Saturday in Kokomo.
Benton Central was thumped by LCC, 9-1, Thursday in Lafayette.
The Red Devils had 12 shots on goal and snuck through four against Ahler, who made several diving saves to keep Westside scoreless through the first 20 minutes of the game. The home team had three corner kicks to none for RCHS.
Rensselaer, meanwhile, had zero shots on goal in the first half as it struggled to get the ball on the offensive side of the field.
The Red Devils scored a quick goal in the second half for a 5-0 lead, with Alyson Haehl lofting a high shot over RCHS senior goalkeeper Calla Tomlinson.
Haehl had two goals in the game and Catalina Posada also had two goals. Ava Hallberg had two assists.