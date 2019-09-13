WEST LAFAYETTE — West Lafayette began defense of its Hoosier Conference Tournament championship by taking advantage of several scoring chances in the first half of its 6-3 victory over Rensselaer Central Thursday night.
The Red Devils (4-2-2) scored five goals in the first half to take a 5-1 lead.
The Bombers (4-2-1) did score a pair of goals in the second half with the score at 6-1, but couldn’t cut further into the lead.
“(We) had many point-blank opportunities to score but were unable to close the gap any further,” Bombers coach Chip Gull said.
Scoring for RCHS were senior Alex Gull, sophomore Alex Zaragoza and senior Eli Kosiba. Arturo Gallegos added an assist.
West Lafayette junior Carson Cooke had three goals and two assists for the Red Devils. He now has 21 of his team’s 31 goals this season.
Teammates Shaheer Faruqi, Paolo Gumasing and Rokundo Tonga added goals. The goalkeeping duo of Luke DeLion and Ben von Werder combined for 10 saves.
The Bombers will face Tipton on Saturday at 8 a.m. at Northwestern (Kokomo) in the consolation bracket of the tournament. Westside will play Western in the winner’s bracket at 8 a.m. in Kokomo.
The championship match will be held at 6 p.m., CST, at Northwestern.
Lady Bombers suffer 4th loss
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ soccer team lost its third straight match on Thursday, losing 4-1 to visiting Rossville.
The Bombers (3-4-1) had a tough week, losing to Kankakee Valley, Boone Grove and the Hornets, who scored three unanswered goals after RCHS tied the game at 1-1 on Taylor Jordan’s goal.
The Hornets (3-5-0) scored a goal on a penalty kick and earned another goal when the ball deflected off a Bomber player on a corner kick and into the home team’s net.
Sophomore goalkeeper Abby Ahler made five saves in the contest.
Against Boone, the Bombers fell by a 5-1 final, with Lexi Darnell scoring three goals and adding an assist for the unbeaten Wolves (6-0-0).
Her goal at the start of the second half put Boone up 3-1. The Wolves had 16 shots, with Taylor Keenan and Brooke Burbridge scoring goals.
Freshman keeper Holly Kerr had five saves.