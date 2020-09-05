RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central had to work hard to punch in its two scores against Western Friday night.
The Panthers had no such problem in handing the Bombers a 32-14 loss at the Harrison Athletic Complex.
Unbeaten Western needed just five offensive plays — including a Braeden Bryant 69-yard touchdown pass to Nathaniel Liddell on the team’s first offensive play of the game — to score twice to take a 13-0 lead early.
The Panthers (3-0) added another score with 8.6 seconds left until halftime, putting together a 12-play, 85-yard drive that was capped by a 31-yard touchdown pass from Bryant to Liddell for a 19-0 lead.
The score was set up by a fourth-and-4 9-yard pass play from Braeden Bryant to Dylan Bryant.
The Bombers did drive the ball inside the Panthers’ 30-yard line twice in the first half.
“Even though we were down 19-0, we felt like we were right in it,” Bombers coach Chris Meeks said. “If we could have capitalized on a couple of passes that just missed, but those will come as we move further into the season. It’s just lack of experience and getting things timed up. We’ll keep improving.
“I think from week one and week two to tonight, I think we’re a lot better tonight than we were our previous two weeks against a very quality opponent. This is potentially a top 10 4A team.”
Rensselaer, which shocked Western by a 28-14 final last year in Russiaville, did close the gap at 19-8 to start the second half.
The Bombers (1-2) used an 11-play, 75-yard drive that included eight straight running plays to punch in their first score. Quarterback Tate Drone’s 33-yard pass to Dalton Kidd in the corner of the end zone put RCHS on the board.
Lakin Webb’s 2-point conversion run had Rensselaer within 19-8 with 7:52 left in the third.
Western managed to score on its first possession of the second half when Jerry Padgett scooted 25 yards for a touchdown to make it 25-8. But the Bombers answered again, moving the ball 48 yards on 12 plays to climb within 25-14.
Dylan Kidd’s 1-yard run capped the drive with 11:56 left in the fourth period.
Western punctuated the scoring on its very next possession, getting a 29-yard TD run from Liddell with 8:20 left in the game. Braeden Bryant’s 2-point run capped the scoring at 33-14.
The Panthers’ bigger offensive line wore down Rensselaer’s defense in the second half.
“Our offensive line got stronger as the game went on and the backs started to run hard as the game went on,” Panthers coach Alex Stewart said. “I felt like we were able to take advantage of the fact they had a lot more guys going both ways than we did and used our conditioning to our advantage. The offensive line stepped up in the second half, especially when we had to chew up some clock.”
Liddell had a monster finish, collecting 147 yards rushing on just 10 carries with two scores. He also caught three passes for 124 yards and two more touchdowns.
Padgett rushed for 150 yards on 24 carries and a score and Bryant hit 5 of 9 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
“Nathaniel Liddell is a special athlete and he had a huge game tonight,” Stewart said. “We didn’t throw it a ton, but when we threw it, Braeden was on point with it. He’s really matured and grown as a passer.”
Added Meeks: “They have excellent skill athletes. We’re asking our secondary to cover some pretty quick kids. The key was getting more pressure on the quarterback because when he had time, he had a good arm and could get it downfield.”
The Panthers did have their all-state lineman, Brayden Erb, go down with a knee injury midway through the second quarter. He sat out the rest of the game with what unofficially appears to be a bone bruise, Stewart said.
“We had some guys go down, but we had some guys step up and play well in spots they haven’t had to play a whole lot,” he said.
Dylan Kidd had 89 yards rushing with a score and Drone was 5 of 15 passing for 66 yards and a touchdown. The Bombers managed 185 yards rushing on 49 plays.
“They’re a great program and coach Meeks does an awesome job,” Stewart said. “They run that offense so well. They’re kids just play extremely hard and they’re tough and make you play four quarters of football. We knew it would be a dogfight until the fourth quarter. We had some big plays and big runs down the stretch, but they’re a solid program.”
Western hosts winless Benton Central (0-3) next Friday. RCHS stays home for a third straight week, hosting Munster (1-2).
The Mustangs replace Twin Lakes, which is dealing with COVID-19 cases, on the schedule.
“I thought our kids played hard, and I think there’s a whole lot more in our tank,” Meeks said. “I liked the way our kids battled. I thought we made some strides tonight and there were some fixable things.”