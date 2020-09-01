RENSSELAER — If it looks like Western and Rensselaer Central are running the same type of plays this Friday, it’s because they are.
Both utilize the single-wing offense and rely on offensive line quickness to punch holes for their array of running backs.
Western’s top back, senior Jerry Padgett, will be prime target on defense for RCHS. The 5-foot-8, 185-pound preseason Class 4A all-state selection averaged 189.1 yards per game a year ago with 24 touchdowns in 10 games.
He opened the 2020 campaign with 276 yards and two scores in the Panthers’ 34-19 win over Kokomo in week one and added 168 yards and a score in Western’s 31-21 win over Class 2A defending state champion Western Boon last week.
“He’s very quick. He’s a strong runner, so he’s got some speed to him,” said Bombers coach Chris Meeks, who also praised the Panthers’ offensive line.
“They’re very big up front. They’ve got some outstanding size. The quarterback (senior Braedan Bryant) is a dual-threat type kid. He can throw the ball and he can tuck and run.”
Bryant, who played wide receiver for Western a year ago, threw for 226 yards last week, completing 10 of 14 passes with three touchdowns.
The team’s other playmaker is senior Nathaniel Liddell, who averaged 7.8 yards per carry against Western Boone.
“They have 10 starters back on offense,” Meeks said.
“They run an offense very similar to us. They’ll run a single-wing, but they’ll also throw it around a little bit, too. It’s two teams that mirror each other. They want to run first and mix the pass in, and that’s the same with us.” The Panthers (2-0) finished 6-4 a year ago, with one of those losses coming against the Bombers. They will undoubtedly be looking for some payback this week.
“I thought we played one of our better games last year against them. We had a good ball-control game and played keep-away with them,” Meeks said.
The Bombers will look to follow the same recipe Friday.
“Ball control, keep it away from their athletes and mix a few play-action passes in there,” Meeks said. “Play strong defense and have sound special teams. That’s the key to success.”
Despite allowing an 86-yard kick-off return, the Bombers’ special teams were solid last week. Senior kicker Luke Dixon hit 6 of 6 extra-point kicks, added a 36-yard field goal and averaged over 40 yards per punt in RC’s 45-16 victory over North Newton.
“I would like to special teams to come out and blossom and take off and make a real impact in this game,” Meeks said.
Rensselaer’s offensive line, meanwhile, were fundamentally better at the point of attack. The Bombers had 411 rushing yards on 53 plays vs. North Newton, with junior Dylan Kidd accounting for 141 yards on 20 carries with two scores.
Senior Addison Wilmington added 137 yards on 16 carries with two TDs and senior Dalton Kidd fell just shy of 100 yards, collecting 96 on just seven carries.
Instead of licking their wounds after their week one 28-7 loss to Kankakee Valley, Meeks said the Bombers spent the four days leading up to week two working on fine-tuning the fundamentals of run blocking and tackling.
“It just felt like week one, the kids were just happy to be out there,” Meeks said. “On top of that, we were playing a very good opponent in Kankakee Valley. They’re going to have an outstanding year. But our kids were glad to be out there. We weren’t in shape yet and we did a lot of things fundamentally wrong, but I think that was true with many teams in the state.
“(On Friday), we played so much better, but we’re still not where we want to be yet. It felt like our pad levels were lower up front. Our backs ran more north-south and hit the hole harder. I thought Tate threw the ball better. When it was apt to throw a pass, he threw it where it needed to be. We need to continue to build on each performance.”
The Bombers welcomed back two-way starters Jordan Cree and Easton Tiede-Souza to the lineup last week. This week, senior Lorenzo Ramirez, one of the team’s top pass rushers a year ago (4 sacks, 68 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss), returns to the lineup.
Other Games
• Kankakee Valley (2-0) will travel to South Bend Washington (0-2) hoping to avenge last year’s heart-breaking 14-7 loss. The Kougars lost a chance to tie the game in the game’s final seconds despite moving the ball inside South Bend’s 10-yard line.
• Tri-County (0-1) will travel to Francesville to face rival West Central (1-1). The Trojans routed the Cavs, 34-8, in 2019 and is coming off a 34-20 Midwest Conference victory of South Newton last week.
• North Newton (1-1) will travel to North Judson, which has scored 113 points during a 2-0 start.
• South Newton (0-2) will host Traders Point Christian, which has yet to play this season. It is the first meeting between the two schools.