The odds were stacked against Rensselaer Central’s football team Friday at Western.
The Bombers had to endure a long bus ride, played without three starters due to injuries and were facing a team that edged then-Class 2A No. 1 ranked Western Boone, 42-41, a week earlier.
But somehow RCHS endured, surprising the hosts with two quick scores off the bus and controlling the line of scrimmage in a 28-14 signature win.
The Bombers (3-0) ran 64 plays on offense, including 56 rushing for 228 yards and three touchdowns. Noah Bierma, Eli Hickman and Addison Wilmington had TD runs and Bierma caught a TD pass from Hickman.
“I thought Eli threw the ball well,” Bombers coach Chris Meeks said Monday. “We mixed in some passes and he was able to hit on a couple of them. That keeps the defense from putting 10, 11 guys in the box to stop the run.”
Western ran 51 offensive plays, with 35 rushing plays for 249 yards. Two of those plays netted 91 total yards, including a 65-yard TD run by tailback Jerry Padgett, that cut Rensselaer’s lead to 14-7.
RC’s defense was particularly nasty to Western quarterback Jett Engle, who missed on 12 of 16 passes for 33 measly yards, fumbled once and was sacked twice.
Against Western Boone last week, Engle hit 13 of 16 passes for 264 yards and five touchdowns.
“A huge key was keeping their quarterback from hitting pass plays,” Meeks said. “They had their quarterback back from last year and a vast majority of their line was back. But we were able to get in there and disrupt some things.”
Meeks credited the play of all three phases of the game, with the offensive line controlling the tempo throughout.
“Our offensive line played phenomenal,” he said. “They stayed low, and we’ve been harping on that the last few weeks.
“It’s probably the best our offensive line has played in the past couple of years.”
The special teams, meanwhile, played nearly flawless, with the Bombers winning the field position battle all night.
Hickman averaged over 42 yards on four punts, including a 57-yarder that put Western inside its 10-yard line.
“Our kickoff and punt teams did a good job of keeping them pinned back,” Meeks said. “Our special teams played special.”
The Bombers will now look to take momentum into their yearly battle with rival Twin Lakes on Friday. The Indians are off to a 1-2 start and lost 35-21 at Western in their season opener.
They are led offensively by senior quarterback Danny Bennett (4 TDs) and senior fullback Jase Greear (210 rushing yards).
“They’re well coached and they run their system (wing-T offense) very well,” Meeks said. “They don’t make many mistakes and they’re big up front. But every time we go into a game we’re undersized and this one is no different.
“Our line has to remember to stay low and get into their big linemen.”
Last week’s win moved RCHS into the top five of the Class 2A poll as picked by AP writers. The Bombers are No. 5 in the AP poll and No. 6 in the coaches poll, just ahead of Fort Wayne Luers and a tick behind Lewis Cass.
Indianapolis Scecina is ranked No. 1 and Evansville Mater Dei, another private school, is currently No. 2.
WEEK THREE STARS
OFFENSE
• Camron Neeley, West Central, sr. QB — Had 15 rushes for 215 yards and 2 TDs, including 91-yard sprint, in 34-8 win over Tri-County. Also passed for 44 yards and intercepted a pass on defense.
• Colin Wagner, North Newton, sr. RB — 134 yards on 24 carries with 3 TDs in 48-20 win over North Judson.
• Noah Bierma, Rensselaer Central, sr. RB — 27 carries for 102 yards and a TD. Caught two passes for 58 yards and a score in 28-14 win over Western.
• Eli Hickman, Rensselaer Central, sr. QB — 50 yards passing with a TD. Made 8 tackles on defense with a fumble recovery and had four punts for a 42.3 yards per pun average, including a 57-yarder.
• Nathan Swafford, Kankakee Valley, sr. RB — 24 carries for 99 yards in 14-7 loss to South Bend Washington.
DEFENSE
• Ryan Stokes, Rensselaer Central, soph. LB — 7 tackles with 4 solos in win over Western. Had 2 sacks and 4 tackles for loss.
• Austin Keefover, West Central, sr. LB — 9 tackles with a fumble recovery vs. Tri-County.
• Ryan Tinnell, Kankakee Valley, sr. DB — 2 interceptions vs. South Bend Washington.
—————
Cavaliers own worst enemy
Tri-County kept pace with West Central for most of the game last week, trailing just 14-8 through three quarters.
But the wheels fell off in the final quarter when the Trojans scored three times in a 34-8 victory that sent the Cavaliers to their third straight loss under new coach Mark Gretencord.
Tri-County’s offense sputtered after a first-quarter score, coughing the ball up five times, including three fumbles. Two of those miscues led to West Central scores in the fourth quarter.
Trojans quarterback Camron Neeley proved to be TC’s biggest nemesis, running for 215 yards and two touchdowns. The Cavaliers had West Central’s offense pinned deep in its own territory late in the game, but Neeley broke loose for a 91-yard scamper that sealed the Trojans’ third straight win.
—————
South Bend Washington endures
Last week’s 14-7 come-from-behind win over Kankakee Valley is easily the biggest in first-year coach Todd Stammich’s young career at South Bend Washington.
It is Stammich’s mission to instill a winning attitude into a program that has went 3-7 in each of the last three years. Friday’s win, which saw South Bend rally from 7-0 and 7-6 deficits and withstand a potential game-tying drive by the Kougars, improves the Panthers’ mark to 2-1.
“I met every single man when I got the job this February and to a man they said we need more discipline and we don’t handle adversity very well,” Stammich said. “That’s all we’ve talked about for the last four, five months now is handling adversity. Teams like Alabama, Clemson, the Patriots all have faced adversity. What makes them champions is how they handle adversity. We’ve had a lot of bad things happen over the past three weeks all around the program; stuff that’s happened in school, and they’ve answered the bell every time. They’ve stolen my heart, these kids.”
—————
KV honors first responders, vets
Prior to its game with South Bend Washington, Kankakee Valley honored first responders and veterans from the community, marching those individuals onto Fred Jones Field's new turf to a standing ovation.
The Kougars then struggled to put an offense together in a 14-7 loss. KV coach James Broyles expected more than one score from his team.
"I was completely surprised in our offense," he said. "When we got back and look at it, we're going to see someone not doing what they're supposed to be doing on nearly every play. There were points that were left off the board and they will see that."
The Kougars were favorites to pick up their second win after beating Wheeler last week.
"We've still got a lot of season left," Broyles said. "But our schedule doesn't get easier. It's pretty grueling. It's one of those things where you have to focus in and get ready. Hey, next week's game (vs. North Newton) is not going to be easy either. North Newton plays hard and they have athletes. We just need to be better."