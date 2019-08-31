MOROCCO — Rensselaer Central’s options on offense seem endless.
Case in point: Junior Addison Wilmington, who is listed as the team’s No. 4 option in the running game, had a career-high 166 yards rushing on 12 carries with a touchdown in helping the Bombers beat the Spartans, 40-15, Friday night at Dick Gilbert Field.
Wilmington was pressed into service as one of the primary backs due to injuries to starters Dalton and Dylan Kidd. The Bombers (2-0), however, didn’t miss a beat with their rotation of backs, totaling 302 yards with four touchdowns with the running game.
“Addy brings a speed dimension to the game,” Bombers coach Chris Meeks said. “I thought (quarterback) Eli (Hickman) hit some nice passes for us, too. If he doesn’t hit these passes, teams are going to put 11 guys in the box and just come at us.”
Despite playing without six starters on offense and defense due to injuries, the Bombers managed to control the line of scrimmage against North Newton (1-1).
It was evident from the Spartans’ first series when three running plays led to minus-5 yards, forcing North Newton to punt from it’s own 14-yard line. Instead, senior Colin Wagner attempted a fake punt with his pass to the middle of the field falling incomplete.
“I was afraid up front we weren’t going to match up with them real well … offense and defense,” North Newton coach Scott Rouch said. “You could see it on film.”
That set up a prime scoring opportunity for the Bombers, who needed just three plays to punch the ball in the end zone. Senior Noah Bierma, who had 63 yards on 12 carries with two scores, ran the ball three times, capping the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run at the 8:54 mark of the first quarter.
The Spartans did answer back on their next possession, using 12 plays to find the end zone. Twice North Newton called fake punts during the drive, with the first leading to an 11-yard run by Wagner on a fourth-and-6 at his team’s 39-yard line and again when Wagner’s pass to Austin Goddard went for 12 yards on a fourth-and-4. Wagner’s pass was tipped by a Bomber defender before floating high into Goddard’s path.
Three plays later, Wagner hit Vince Taylor on a 35-yard sideline pass with 3:26 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 6-6. Elijah Duranleau’s extra-point kick gave the Spartans their only lead at 7-6.
The Bombers would then score 27 unanswered points to take command.They used a seven-play drive that began at their own 48 to build a 14-7 lead. Eli Hickman’s four-yard run with 28.3 seconds left in the first period was followed by a 2-point conversion run by Hickman to give RCHS the lead for good.
On its next offensive possession, Rensselaer used five plays to march 48 yards for another score. Wilmington broke loose on an 18-yard run with 8:30 remaining in the half for a 20-7 lead.
The Bombers’ final score of the half came on a nine-play drive from their own 19-yard line. Rensselaer’s defense held North Newton out of the end zone despite the home team reaching the 9-yard line.
Hickman’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Bierma with 36.3 seconds showing produced a 26-7 lead for the Bombers.
Hickman finished 5 of 9 passing for 90 yards and two touchdowns in the game. Kelton Hesson caught three passes for 70 yards and Bierma had a 10-yard catch.
Bierma also rushed for 63 yards on 12 carries with two scores.
“They’ve got a lot of guys who can do some things and they’re all very disciplined,” North Newton coach Scott Rouch said. “They’re not going to get out of what they do, so we’re not going to trick them with anything. They’re well coached.”
In the second half, the Bombers sandwiched a pair of scores around North Newton’s 20-yard touchdown pass from Goddard to Wagner with 7:15 left in the game.
Bierma had a 2-yard TD run at the 11:58 mark of the fourth quarter. It was set up by a 67-yard sprint by Wilmington with the Bombers’ back to their own end zone.
With 3:27 left in the game, Hickman hit Hesson from 11 yards out for the game’s final score, giving the Bombers a 39-16 lead. Kaden Pinkerman’s extra-point kick accounted for the final score.
Wagner rushed for 75 yards on 33 carries and completed 5 of 9 passes for 58 yards and a score. He turned the quarterback role over to Goddard in the second half and the junior threw for 97 yards on 6 of 12 passing.
“We tried to take some pressure off of Colin,” Rouch said. “I knew they would have a defense set up for him. They tried to limit him and he still made some plays. He didn’t have a lot of help. A couple of those plays he made on his own.”
Vince Taylor had four catches for 78 yards and a TD for the Spartans, who host North Judson next week.
“It was hard to gauge them against South Newton because of the lopsided score, but the one thing that jumped out is they have some speed, they play with heart and they play with passion,” Meeks said of the Spartans. “And of course we know what 44’s about. Our focus was on defending 44 and I thought we did a good job of that for the most part. But so many times we’d get in a fourth-and-long, third-and-long situation and give up the play. That’s something we’ve got to get better at. I know coach Zacher was getting pretty upset on the sidelines. We’ll work hard on that. Our other disappointment was the penalties. That’s just undisciplined. We can’t have that, especially when we get into Hoosier Conference play.”
The Bombers return to action next Friday when they travel to Western.