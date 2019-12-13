MONON — Hunter Pogue remembers the harassment he took the last time his team faced Rensselaer Central’s pressure.
A starting point guard for North White as a freshman, Pogue was bumped, muscled and hounded in Rensselaer’s 67-51 win at home.
But the sophomore floor leader and his teammates were ready for the Bombers Friday night and it showed early.
The Vikings jumped to an eight-point lead in the first quarter, Pogue finished with a game-high 25 points — including six 3-pointers — and senior teammate Trey Cobb dominated the middle to lead North White to a 73-65 victory.
The win snapped a two-game slide for the Vikings, who improve to 3-2.
“We’ve been working on it all week, so we were prepared for it and knew what they were going to do out of it,” Pogue said of Rensselaer’s pressure. “We came out exactly how we planned.”
Pogue had four of his 3-pointers in the first half when the Vikings, who committed just four turnovers in the first half, took stock of a 29-19 lead. The Bombers, however, closed the gap to 31-29 with a 10-2 run just before halftime.
Junior Josh Fleming had eight of those points and Brody Chamness added a jumper.
“I feel like we didn’t come out with the pace we needed to play,” Bombers coach Chad Pulver said. “We had to play catch-up all night and got into a scoring contest rather than what we like, which is a defensive battle.”
The Vikings used a 3-2 zone to slow down the Bombers in the halfcourt.
“Their zone was effective,” Pulver said. “They made us shoot some off-balance shots early in the game. Because we didn’t pace ourselves correctly, they took advantage with some pretty easy baskets early. They took it to us tonight.”
Fleming, who has averaged over 20 points in each of his team’s first three games, became Public Enemy No. 1 for the Vikings at intermission after scoring 18 in the first half.
“We stayed in the 3-2 zone and tried to stay on him; keep him in front of us,” Cobb said of Fleming. “Most of his points came off transition, so we stopped pressing and just went back into our 3-2.”
Switching to the 3-2 zone was one of a couple of adjustments Vikings coach Matt Sipkema and his staff did Friday.
“I think they were expecting our spread offense … basketball on grass or whatever,” he said. “But we had our own five-out offense and cutting and moving and it took awhile for them to adjust.
“I thought our 3-2 did an amazing job. Not many teams run that because there is nothing tricky about it, but Rensselaer moves so well against a man-to-man defense. They like to interchange, cut and go back door, but the 3-2 took them completely out of it.”
With the defense focusing on stopping Rensselaer’s perimeter scoring, the Vikings’ offense took off in the third quarter, scoring 21 points on 9 of 13 shooting.
Pogue and Cobb combined for 12 points and North White got baskets from four other players to take a 53-47 lead.
The Vikings expanded their lead to 62-50 early in the fourth quarter, getting 3-pointers from Pogue and Bentley Buschman. Bench player Nate Miller’s 3-point basket with 6:37 left in the quarter had the Vikings up by a game-high 12 points.
The Bombers (2-1) did put together one final surge, using a 7-2 run to close the gap at 62-57. Alex Gull had a basket before fouling out and Jacob Hillan hit a three and added another basket at the rim.
But the Vikings pushed the lead back to 10 (69-59) behind a three by Robertson and baskets by Cobb and Buschman.
Cobb would finish with a double-double, scoring 16 points and 12 rebounds. The Bombers had no one inside big enough to keep Cobb out of the middle of the lane.
“We knew they like to play five-out and they don’t have a traditional big, so I had a height advantage on them,” said Cobb, who credited his team’s ability to beat the press for giving him more opportunities inside.
“We struggled against their press last year, and this year we knew we had to find a way to beat it,” he said. “We practiced against it all week in practice and it worked.”
Pogue hit 9 of 17 shots from the floor, including 6 of 11 from 3-point range.
“They did a good job of making sure he got his hands on the ball,” Pulver said. “He was in catch and shoot situations all night. We didn’t do a very good job of making sure he wasn’t going to catch and shoot instead of trying to make him put the ball on the floor. Traditionally, we try to make shooters uncomfortable and tonight they were shooting it in rhythm. They shoot a lot of threes.”
At one point, Pogue hit three 3-pointers without a miss in the first half.
“Coach says, ‘Shooters shoot,’ so we shoot,” Pogue said. “He tells us to let it go even if we’re 0 for 10.”
Buschman had 12 points and six rebounds and Robertson had eight points, six rebounds and three steals.
Fleming led the Bombers with 23 points, but had just five points in the second half. He added six rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Gull added 12 points and Hillan and Tate Drone had 11 points each for the Bombers.