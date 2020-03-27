North White’s girls’ and boys’ basketball teams were rewarded for earning Midwest Conference titles by placing a handful of players on respective all-conference teams.
The Lady Vikings, who finished with a unbeaten league mark of 5-0 (16-9 overall), had three players named to the all-MWC team, including junior Olivia Allen, sophomore Lynzi Heimlich and freshman Abigale Spry.
North Newton finished second in conference play at 4-1 (11-12 overall) and had two players selected to the first team in senior Jamie Will and junior guard Mackendzie Dresbaugh.
Tri-County’s lone all-MWC representative was senior Emma Michal. West Central junior guard Tori Culp, who finished as one of the league’s top scorers and No. 1 3-pointer shooter, was also named as well as Frontier’s Emma Blissett, a sophomore.
Honorable mention picks included Tri-County sophomore Brynn Warren, South Newton junior Alexxys Standish, West Central junior Emily Pilarski and Frontier senior Kyra Wilson.
Boys All-MWC Team
North White’s boys’ team, meanwhile, shared the conference championship with rival Tri-County. Both teams finished 4-1 in league play.
North Newton, which finished 3-2 against MWC foes, had a chance at making it a three-way tie atop the standings but fell in a late-season contest to South Newton.
Four Vikings players were selected by league coaches to the all-MWC team, including seniors Cale Robertson and Trey Cobb and sophomores Hunter Pogue and Bentley Bushman.
The Vikings finished 13-10 overall.
Junior guard Jaeden Johnson was Tri-County’s lone all-MWC representative. North Newton’s top scorer Braden Merriman, a senior forward, was also named as well as South Newton sophomore Cy Sammons and senior Cameron Mickle of Frontier.
Selected honorable mention by league coaches were Tri-County seniors Zach Gretencord and Justin Cree, North Newton sophomore Austin Goddard, Spartans junior Dylan Taylor and West Central junior Blayden Huber.