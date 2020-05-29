RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central has its full complement of coaches for a still-to-be-determined fall high school sports season.
Last week, the RCSC school board approved athletic director Ken Hickman’s recommendation to hire Eric VanMeter as varsity volleyball coach and Josh Davis as the boys’ soccer coach.
VanMeter replaces Denny Graf, who returned to the sideline for one season after serving as coach of the program from 2012-15. VanMeter, whose daughter Morgan will be a junior this fall, served as an assistant to Graf last year.
The Lady Bombers finished 8-19 last fall, losing all-Hoosier Conference candidate Sydney VanMeter to a knee injury just before the season. That left just one senior — Alivia Lakin — which means coach VanMeter will have six returning starters at his disposal, including all-conference performer Jessie Ringen. The Bombers will also return Kaylee Tiede-Souza, a junior, and seniors Lauren Moore and Alexis Oliver.
VanMeter has also served as Bomber girls’ basketball coach Wes Radtke’s coach the past four years.
Davis, meanwhile, has served as an assistant to the boys’ soccer program in the past. He was also head coach in the early 2010s before Chip Gull took over in 2013.
Gull’s teams won over 100 games, earning a Hoosier Conference title and two sectionals in seven years. Davis’ job denied him a chance at continuing as head coach, but he helped Gull with practices occasionally over the years.
The Bombers finished 13-4-2 last year. They will be without the services of all-conference players Eli Kosiba, Alex Gull and Jacob Hillan, who are 2020 graduates, but will return all-league player Luke Dixon as well as Alex Zaragoza.
Both Dixon and Zaragoza finished among team leaders in goals scored and shots attempted.