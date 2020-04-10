Rensselaer Central forward Sydney Van Meter wasn’t about to let a surgically-repaired knee derail her senior season.
When the injury occurred to her left knee during a shoot-out at Indiana State in June of last year, Van Meter was determined to be in uniform when the Lady Bombers’ season tipped off in November.
To do so, she underwent surgery on both knees to provide stability to the injured one.
“They took the patella tendon from my other knee and put it in the one I injured,” Van Meter said. “It’s supposed to speed up the recovery. Most ACLs take six to nine months to recover and I was back in three months. I recommend it.”
Unfortunately, Van Meter did have to miss her final volleyball season due to the injury. A strong player at the net, she was forced to watch the Bombers’ young volleyball squad struggle without her in the lineup.
If the Bombers had reached the sectional final last October, Van Meter was ready to jump into the fray.
“When I first started my rehab, I did it myself every day after school,” she said. “I got released right before volleyball sectionals. I was excited and I started to practice so I could get my feet back under me. I just didn’t have enough practices in to play.”
Sure enough, when the basketball season started three weeks before Thanksgiving, Van Meter was in the starting lineup. A remarkable feat for sure, but what was even more remarkable was that Van Meter didn’t miss any of her team’s 23 games.
Bombers coach Wes Radtke saw firsthand Van Meter’s dedication for a quick return to the floor.
“Going into the season I wasn’t sure how much I would have Sydney,” Radtke said. “I was thinking around sectional time. When the first day of practice started, she had the that look in her eyes that told me she wasn’t going to miss anything.
“Sydney is one of the toughest players I’ve ever coached both mentally and physically. She is an overcomer, that is for sure. I am proud to say that I coached her.”
Van Meter did struggle with some pain and soreness early in the year, but she didn’t miss major minutes of any game except fourth-quarter blowouts.
“I iced them all the time,” she said. “Even at practice I had to stop and ice them sometimes. It got better. I got used to it.”
The 2020 Rensselaer Republican Player of the Year, Van Meter capped a wonderful career as a Bomber by leading the team in scoring (12.5 points per game) and rebounding (8.0 per game). She scored 20 or more points six times and led her team in scoring in 15 of its 23 games.
She scored 12 points in her final game, a loss to South Central at the Hebron Class 2A Sectional in February. But those 12 points proved crucial to a personal milestone.
Prior to the game, the 5-foot-10 senior was unaware that she needed six points to reach 1,000 points for her career. She would finish with 1,006 points to become the third player in Lady Bomber history to reach that milestone.
“Coach and my dad knew I was close, but they didn’t tell me,” Van Meter said of reaching 1,000. “They just didn’t want me nervous because I was only like six away in the last game I played. I’ve had games this year where I didn’t score as much. I had a two-point game at Griffith because my college coach was there. I was just nervous. They didn’t want me nervous. They wanted me to get it.”
Reaching 1,000 points was a goal early in her career, but she was more concerned about rebounding from her injury this winter.
“At the end of last year, I knew I was close,” she said. “I didn’t know I’d get there because of my knee injury. That wasn’t one of my goals this year. It had been every since I was a freshman, but when I hurt my knee, I was more focused on getting better and being able to play.”
Van Meter finished among the school’s top 10 in scoring, rebounding, free throw shooting and 3-point goals made at RCHS. She became a Bomber after transferring from Tri-County just before her freshman year.
“It was hard to move from Tri-County because of all of my friends there,” she said. “We had a pretty good team, too. My dad coached us since we were in the third grade. But it was definitely the right decision for me.
“They (the Bombers) were definitely our rivals when we played them in middle school.”
In fact, Van Meter’s dad, Eric, continued to coach her through high school, serving as an assistant to Radtke.
It was a typical dad/daughter dynamic, with dad/coach offering post-game opinions on his daughter’s play. So what did the daughter think of the experience?
“The first three years, rough. Especially after a bad game,” Sydney said. “We would argue and coach (Radtke) would argue with (his daughters) Bianca and Brooklyn, too. But this year he was more understanding. He knew I was hurting.”
A starter in 80 of the program’s 92 games over the past four seasons, Van Meter landed a scholarship from Indiana University Northwest in March. Not long after, the country was hit with Stay-At-Home initiatives due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stalling the start of Van Meter’s college career.
“We were supposed to have workouts and have an open gym on April 6, but now we can’t,” Van Meter said.
Until workouts begin, Van Meter must work through six more weeks of school to earn enough credits to graduate. Rensselaer Central is currently conducting distance learning after closing its four schools to students in mid-March.
“It’s hard,” she said of learning from home. “I get distracted easily. I’ve been doing a bunch of college stuff, too. I’m doing some testing and my team does Zoom-calling at least once a week and we talk about workouts and other stuff coming up. There’s a lot of incoming freshmen.”
With college prepping put on hold this spring, Van Meter has time to remember all the success she and her teams have enjoyed since coming to RCHS. She earned 11 varsity letters as a Bomber.
“I just want to say thank you to my coaches, my family, my teammates and everyone who supported me these last four years,” she said.
2020 Rensselaer Republican
All-Area Girls’ Basketball Teams
FIRST TEAM
Sydney Van Meter, Rensselaer Central, 5-11 senior, G/F — The 2020 player of the year, Van Meter had her best season yet this winter, averaging 12.5 points and 8 rebounds per game for the 13-10 Bombers. Despite battling injuries, Van Meter, who scored 1,006 career points in four seasons as a varsity starter, led her team in minutes played. She was also the team’s top 3-pointer shooter with 29 3s. An all-Hoosier Conference selection, she has signed to play at Indiana University Northwest in the fall.
Jessie Ringen, Rensselaer Central, 5-9 sophomore, G/F — Rensselaer’s Robin to Van Meter’s Batman, Ringen wasn’t slowed by a sophomore jinx, averaging 12 points, 4 steals and 4 rebounds per game for coach Wes Radtke. One of the team’s best perimeter scorers, Ringen, an all-conference pick, hit 75 percent of her foul shots.
Sam Martin, Kankakee Valley, 5-10 senior, G/F — Martin also landed a scholarship from Indiana University Northwest and will play alongside Van Meter in the fall. Blessed with length, Martin, whose sister Sarah was named the 2019 Republican Player of the Year, helped the Kougars, who finished 14-11 this winter, get off to a fast start in her first season as a varsity starter. She was second on the team in scoring at 8.9 ppg. and had a team-best 6.9 rpg. with 2.4 steals.
Courtney Sizemore, Kankakee Valley, 5-9 senior, G/F — Perhaps the team’s best athlete, Sizemore had a strong season in every facet, averaging 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game. A star track athlete, Sizemore used her quickness and size at the top of her team’s press to rattle opposing guards.
Skyler Bos, Covenant Christian, 5-10 freshman, G/F — The area’s top newcomer, Bos pushed Van Meter for player of the year honors after bursting onto the scene with an area-best 14.2 ppg. She added 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game, using her length to disrupt opposing offenses. She led the area in points scored (341), assists (109) and steals (104). Her presence helped the Knights set a single-season record for wins at 19.
SECOND TEAM
Tori Culp, West Central, 5-6 junior, G — The area’s top 3-point shooter, Culp hit a school-record 67 3s this winter. She scored 13.1 ppg., pouring in 302 points in her first full season as a starter for coach Tyson Mellon. An all-Midwest Conference pick, her point total was third-best among league leaders.
Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley, 5-7 freshman, G — The team’s top scorer in her first season at 9.7 ppg., Toppen was also the team’s top 3-point threat, hitting 44 3s. Her 3-point total was second-best among area players. Her hot start to the season led to a 9-3 start for the Kougars.
Emma Michal, Tri-County, 5-6 senior, G — The team’s top scorer at 10.7 ppg., Michal also led the Cavs in steals at 3.3 per game. Selected to the all-Midwest Conference team, she hit 30 3-pointers and scored 20 or more points three times.
Karmen Nowak, Kankakee Valley, 5-7 senior G/F — A disruptive force on the defensive side, Nowak was second in the area to Bos in steals with 91 (3.6 per game) as well as assists with 104 (4.2 per game). She scored 7 points per game in her first season as a varsity starter after serving as the team’s top bench player a year ago.
Hope Zylstra, Covenant Christian, 5-10 senior, C — The area’s top rebounder with 257, Zylstra nearly averaged a double-double with 8.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. She twice had 20-plus rebound games this winter and finished second to Bos in points scored with 208.
Jamie Will, North Newton, 5-10 senior, F — An all-area pick a year ago, Will followed a strong junior season by leading the team in rebounds at 5.9 per game. She averaged 9.6 ppg., which was a tick behind junior teammate Mackendzie Dresbaugh’s 9.7. She finished with 192 points and 118 rebounds.
TOP DEFENDER
Lexi Healey, Rensselaer Central, 5-6 senior — No player set the tone for her team on the defensive end like Healey, who has been a thorn for opposing teams since starting as a sophomore. She led the team in deflections and had over 60 steals this season.
COMING OFF THE BENCH
Brynn Warran, Tri-County, sophomore G … Mackendzie Dresbaugh, North Newton, junior G … Autumn Ross, Tri-County, sophomore F … Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley, sophomore F … Alexxys Standish, South Newton, junior F … Sydnie Bakker, Covenant Christian, junior F … Harmoney Burke, North Newton, junior F … Emily Pilarski, West Central, junior G/F … Avree Cain, Rensselaer Central, sophomore G … Jaelin Marks, South Newton, sophomore F/C
FUTURES TEAM
Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley (freshman) … Skyler Bos, Covenant Christian (freshman) … Brynn Warran, Tri-County (sophomore) … Abby Ahler, Rensselaer Central (sophomore) … Morgan Van Meter, Rensselaer Central (sophomore).