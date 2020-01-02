WOLCOTT — It’s been a career of firsts for Tri-County senior wrestler Luke Ulrich.
Besides becoming the first Cavaliers wrestler to win four letters in the sport that was first offered at TCHS in 2017, Ulrich is the first in the program to pick up 50 career wins.
Competing at 160 pounds this winter, Ulrich went 4-1 at the recent Seeger Super Duals to push his record to 50 victories. His season record is 16-5.
Ulrich was honored at halftime of TC’s recent boys’ basketball game with Covenant Christian.
“It feels about the same as any other win,” Ulrich said. “I hope all of our guys wrestling right now will get there eventually.”
Ulrich competes in wrestling throughout the summer months as well as the off-season. He plans to compete in college when he graduates from TCHS this spring.
TCHS coach James Wamsley said Ulrich has been his most consistent wrestler over the past couple of years.
“He’s been a part of a lot of firsts in our program,” Wamsley said. “He’s writing history, and that’s what’s great about our program. We’re pretty young and there are a lot of records our guys can set and be the first to set them.”