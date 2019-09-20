The Tri-County Youth Soccer began its 19th season with just under 100 players. Games and practices are held at Remington Community Park.
The league is grateful to the Remington Park system and those responsible for maintenance of the fields. The league is associated with SAY soccer of the Cincinnati area, a nationally-based organization that provides a wide array of services and support to soccer clubs.
The success of the league is dependent on generous team and field sponsors. Along with the team sponsors are field sponsors Hageman Ag, Bank of Wolcott, Clear Water and CALMAR Mapping Services. Also, parents and volunteers who coach the teams are vital. Their commitment of time and leadership is priceless.
Soccer continues to be a great sport for the Tri-County community. The league is committed to providing an environment that allows the players to learn the game as well as good sportsmanship, leadership and personal development.
Along with the games played Saturday mornings, the league has combined two under-14 teams to play Brook. The first game was at Brook on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Tri County handily beat Brook and the two teams will play again at the Remington Park on Sept. 25 and Oct. 9.
Here is a rundown of league teams:
U4 – Goodwin Fire Equipment (red team) coached by Sara Goodwin and Kacey Lock
U4 – Bane-Welker (black team) coached by Stephanie Miller and Nate Patton
U6 – Hoover Law (safety yellow team) coached by Brayson and Jessica Hoover
U6 – Clarks Cutting Edge (orange team) coached by Sara Goodwin and Renee Overbeck
U9 – Suburban Propane (red team) coached by Russ Clark and Mandy Taulman
U9 – Cives Steel (royal blue) coached by Rudy Taulman and Jacob Taulman
U14 – Remington Family Dentistry (gray) coached by Tom and Cherylynn Hernandez
U14 – Time-Keepers Production (sapphire blue) coached by Curt Ross and Avery Pritts