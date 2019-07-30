JAMESVILLE, Wis. — For only the second time in program history a Travelers Babe Ruth League team moved on to the Ohio Valley Regionals this past weekend.
The Travelers’ 13 and under team, which is made up of players from South Newton, North Newton, Tri-County, Frontier, and West Central, went 1-2 in Wisconsin to finish up its remarkable season. A total of 10 different states feed into the Ohio Valley Regionals with the winners advancing to nationals in Massachusetts.
The Travelers took second in the district tournament and advanced to the North Indiana State Tournament, where the team finished as the runner-up to Logansport once again.
However, because of their stellar play through the two tournaments, the Travelers were invited to play in the Ohio Valley Regionals.
The team is coached by Duke Gagnon and John Durlacher.
Players from South Newton were Cayden Martin, Seth Durlacher, Chayse Stillabower, Logan Lewis and Korbin Cruz. North Newton players were Evan Gagnon, Kayden Rowland and Conner Scotella. Also on the team were Josiah Rodriguez of West Central, Drew Woods of Frontier and Eric Zarse of Tri-County.
“The only team we lost to heading up to the Ohio Valley Regionals was Logansport, but along the way, we beat some pretty big teams including Crown Point, Munster, Kokomo, New Castle and Noblesville,” said coach John Durlacher. “Most of these teams have been playing together for years, and to see our team come together in such a short time was amazing to watch. They play loose out there with no fear and they have fun playing the game. They are also such a resilient group that never gives up.”
The team received numerous donations to pay for the trip and the hotel stay.
“We are definitely going to be sending out some thank you’s for the support,” added Durlacher. “Without those donations, this trip wouldn’t have been possible.