Not only did the COVID-19 pandemic rob high school spring sports programs their seasons, it also deprived the area of potentially good headlines.
Several individuals and sports teams were on target to grab attention this spring, including a handful of seniors who made a name for themselves last year.
The biggest affront is Rensselaer Central senior thrower Hannah Redlin’s pursuit of a second straight state discus title. Redlin was easily the frontrunner after winning her first title on Indiana University’s campus in 2019.
Kankakee Valley’s softball team, meanwhile, is back in Class 3A after spending two seasons at 4A due to the success factor. State runner-ups in 3A in 2016 and 2017, the Kougars were back where they belonged, armed with a team destined to challenge for a 3A title at the end of the year.
Here is a list of noteworthy events that were likely to happen if not for a complete dissolve:
Redlin’s pursuit of a second state title
Redlin not only had sights set on winning another state discus title, she was also hoping to sport a nifty tattoo by the end of spring. She made a bet with her mom Sarah that if she breaks 170 feet in the discus event, which would mean a school record, she could pick out a tattoo to put on her back. Maybe that bet can extend into the college level, with Redlin signing to throw at Indiana State next spring. A 2018 state runner-up in the discus as a sophomore, Redlin is also an accomplished shot-putter. It was conceivable to see her compete in both the shot and discus rings at IU this year with a slew of young throwers pursuing her in the discus.
Another state title run for KVHS
The return of junior pitcher Mary Kate Shultz from a back fracture had KV’s hopes soaring for another Class 3A post-season bid this spring. Shultz missed the entire 2019 season and her return alongside sophomore Alexis Broyles, who pitched in nearly all of KV’s games last spring, gave the Kougars a potent 1-2 punch in the circle. KV also returned last year’s Rensselaer Republican Player of the Year in senior Madey Flick as well as a handful of veterans who will return for a title shot in 2021. Flick, meanwhile, will likely find a spot in Trine University’s lineup next spring.
Kosiba sets eye on RC’s HJ mark
Not long ago, it was thought that Danny Brandenburg’s school-record high jump of 6 feet, 9 inches would never be broken. Then junior Eli Kosiba leaped 6 feet, 7 1/4 inches at a home meet last spring to fall 2 inches shy of breaking that mark. But Brandenburg’s record appears safe for the time being since Kosiba was denied a chance at taking a serious shot at the record this spring. He will have a chance to soar even further at the college level, signing with Grand Valley State University in Michigan this month.
Gull, Hillans ready to lift up RC golf
The Bombers’ boys’ golf team appeared to be a sectional favorite with the return of seniors Alex Gull and Jacob Hillan and sophomore Zach Hillan. But high school courses throughout the state are in lockdown mode like everything else, denying the Bombers a chance at reaching the regional. Gull and the elder Hillan also aspired to reaching the state meet by season’s end. Gull will continue to carry his own bags this fall when he competes for the Dominican (Illinois) University men’s golf team in 2020-21.
Baseball in the area on the rise
Both Rensselaer Central and Kankakee Valley’s baseball teams were to feature veteran lineups, giving both programs a chance at shaking up the sectional tournament by season’s end. The Bombers returned last year’s Rensselaer Republican Player of the Year, Eli Hickman, as well as midde-of-the-lineup thumper Preston Shuey and talented youngsters like Kenseth Johns, Austin Francis and Kelton Hesson. Hickman, Shuey, veteran infielder Collin Harvey and Gage Oliver were RC’s seniors this spring. KV coach Doug Nelson, meanwhile, returned all but one starter from a 13-17 squad, including three senior veterans in Nolan McKim, Dalton Zacharias and Tyler Fisher. The Kougars were bringing back more talent than they’ve had in years and will have several juniors dotting the lineup in 2021, including Nick Mikash, Tyler Fedderer, Brad Gannon, Ryan Tinnel and Matt Caldwell. KV can only look at what might have been, but the program will turn the corner in a big way in 2021.
More track records destined to fall
Other track athletes denied a shot at breaking program records this spring include senior Lexi Healey, who was pursuing the Bombers’ long jump mark, and sophomore Taylor Schoonveld, who was looking to add to her personal best of 5-6. With freshman Emily Nannenga, who jumped 5-6 in KV’s only meet this spring at the Portage Indoors, alongside in practice and meets, Schoonveld was bound to make another run at reaching the state meet, pulling Nannenga along with her.