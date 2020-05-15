Crown Point boys’ basketball coach and Rensselaer Central Hall of Fame member Clint Swan will be a guest on the Indiana High School Hoops weekly podcast with Matt Denison and Chris May.
Swan, who was a point guard on the Bombers’ 1991 basketball team that reached the semistate level, will provide his insights on region basketball during his 12 seasons at Crown Point. He will also discuss an experience of attending the 1985 NCAA Final Four under unique circumstances.
Other guests on the podcast, which is supported by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, include:
• Dave McCollough, who will share details of his successes over 36 years during stops at North Judson, Noblesville and Shenandoah;
• Silver Creek head coach Brandon Hoffman and Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year Trey Kaufman sharing their thoughts on the abbreviated 2020 state tournament;
• Evansville Reitz head coach Michael Adams on his coaching influences, the principles of the Reitz basketball program and success as a young head coach at Washington Catholic.
New Hoops podcasts debut weekly. You can find them at www.soundcloud.com/indianahoops as well as Apple podcasts at www.podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/indiana-high-school-hoops-pod-with-denison-and-may/id1512031843.