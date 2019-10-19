RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central senior Hannah Redlin was presented a state championship ring by RCHS athletic director Ken Hickman Friday night during the Bombers' football game with Tipton.
She was joined at the ceremony by Hickman and several of her coaches, including throws coaches Gene Edmonds, Adam Lyons and Sarah Redlin and track coach Linda Kaufman.
Redlin is the state's defending discus champion, winning the title last spring at Indiana University in Bloomington. A two-year state qualifier, Redlin finished runner-up in 2018 as a sophomore.
A three-sport athlete at RCHS, Redlin will be favored to add another state discus title next spring and could compete for a shot-put title.
At halftime of the game, Redlin was one of many senior athletes honored for their commitment to Bomber sports on senior night.