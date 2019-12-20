RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ basketball team will enter the holiday break with a 6-5 record.
The Bombers cruised to a 51-15 victory over visiting South Newton Friday night at Joe Burvan Gymnasium, using a 25-5 first-quarter run to keep the Rebels in check early.
South Newton, which was coming off a win over Donovan, Illinois, to improve to 2-9, scored just four points in the second half.
The Rebels got seven points each from Lea Conrad and Alexxys Standish.
Rensselaer, which hoisted up 78 shots in the game, hitting just 17, got 13 points each from Jessie Ringen and Sydney VanMeter.
VanMeter scored 10 points in the first quarter and Abby Ahler added eight points. The Bombers hit 11 of 14 free throws and six 3-pointers.
Rensselaer returns to action next Friday when it participates in the Greencastle Tournament. South Newton is among four teams set to play in the Frankfort Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 28.