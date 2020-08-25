Scratch one rivalry off the schedule. Now it’s on to another.
Rensselaer Central is a team prepared to learn from its mistakes after it was dominated by a bigger Kankakee Valley squad last week, losing the Cracker Barrel for the first time in four years by a 28-7 final.
The Bombers will be seeking redemption when they entertain North Newton this week. The Spartans are coming off a 42-14 blitzing of county rival South Newton, showcasing an offense that retains several playmakers even as they adjust to the graduation of Colin Wagner.
“They still have some outstanding skill players,” Bombers coach Chris Meeks said.
At the top of the list is senior quarterback Austin Goddard, who threw for 84 yards on four completions and added 89 yards on the ground.
Goddard took over the quarterback duties in last year’s game with the Bombers, leading his team to a 6-2 finish to the season after that game.
“He’s a playmaker,” Meeks said. “He does a nice job of bootlegging out and he’s capable of tucking and running or throwing the ball downfield. He has some nice receivers to throw to.”
Filling in at running back is junior Dylan Olive, who carved up South Newton’s defense with 165 yards on just nine carries with three touchdowns. He had TD runs of 24, 29 and 10 yards.
Though the Spartans have not beaten a Meeks-coached team in 21 seasons, they served notice last week that they are ready for the challenge.
“We’ve had great rivalry games with them and we really respect them,” Meeks said. “They look great on film and have some outstanding athletes.”
KV’s huge offensive and defensive lines and a slow start put the Bombers behind the eight-ball early last week. The Kougars had two scoring drives cover over 60 yards and took advantage of the Bombers’ inability to get in sync to take a 21-0 lead by halftime.
Senior kicker Markus Ritchie also played a role for KV, pinning the Bombers deep in their own territory on several kick-offs.
KV’s size, meanwhile, wore down the smaller Bombers, who didn’t counter with the fundamentals, Meeks said.
“It’s a different set of circumstances this year,” he said. “They’re huge up front and usually in June we get with Michigan City and LaPorte that have some size, and we can preach to our kids the importance of low pad levels. We did not play with low pad levels. One of the things I pointed out before the game, they’re very big up front, and for whatever reason our linemen were up high all night into the shoulder pads instead of down low where they needed to be. Their kids took us for a ride.”
KV quarterback Eli Carden and running back Cade Capps put up impressive numbers against a Bombers defense that should get better with the return of veteran lineman Jordan Cree — a two-way starter — and Easton Tiede-Souze at defensive back.
“It was just great to be out under the lights on a Friday night,” Meeks said. “We didn’t perform as well as we wanted to, but we’ll get better. I think we have the make-up of a very good team.
“One of the things we take a lot of pride in is our schedule is very tough. We’re a 2A school, we play one 1A school and one 2A school, but other than that it’s 3A and 4A schools. We feel like by playing that type of schedule, it gets us better throughout the season and come tournament time we have some type of success.”
Meeks felt his team was outplayed for the second straight year by the Kougars, who lost in the final minutes of last year’s game on a long pass from quarterback Eli Hickman to streaking receiver Noah Bierma. That turned a potential 9-6 loss into a 13-9 victory.
Both players involved in that play graduated this summer.
“Last year, even though we won that game, it was a similar-type game,” Meeks said. “We were outplayed and we felt the same we do now, but we did win that game. As the season went on, we kept improving until by the end of the year, we gave Andrean all they wanted and more. We have a lot of the same cast of characters.”
Meeks and his staff are grooming junior Tate Drone as this year’s starting quarterback. Drone filled in nicely for Hickman last year when tHickman broke his hand, leading the Bombers to two wins in three starts.
Dropped passes by the receivers early set the tone for a tough night for the Bombers’ offense.
“Other than playing our scout defense, which is basically freshmen and sophomores, that’s the first live defense he’s went against since last year,” Meeks said of Drone. “He’s not a season veteran. He’s still a pup.
“There’s a lot of rust and a lot of gelling that has to happen, which normally does happen in June and July. We didn’t have an opportunity to do that this year.”
The Bombers showed improvement in the second half vs. the Kougars, with both teams scoring touchdowns. Rensselaer had another opportunity to score midway through the fourth quarter before Carden picked off a Drone pass deep his KV territory.
Meeks expect to see his team make strides Friday in its home opener against the Spartans.
“We are definitely not panicking and we love our guys. We know it’s baby steps and a week to week process,” he said.
The Bombers use the first three games of the season — against three all non-conference foes — to better themselves before the start of conference in week four and sectional in week 10.
“We’re not basing our season on one game,” Meeks said. “It’s a great rivalry for the communities, but to perfectly honest with you, when we won the Cracker Barrel last year, it gets put in my office then goes in the trophy case and the kids don’t really talk about it after that. It’s great building up to that week, but our eyes are on conference and sectional.
“These first three games are going to be a big part of developing our team and figuring out the adjustments we have to make with our personnel.”