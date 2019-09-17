KOKOMO — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ soccer team had a solid finish to the Hoosier Conference Tournament Saturday at Northwestern.
The Bombers (6-2-1) placed fifth overall, beating tourney host Northwestern in a shoot-out in the fifth-/sixth-place match.
The two teams finished regulation tied at 3-3, forcing a shoot-out. Regulation goals were scored by Alex Murillo, Eli Kosiba and Luke Dixon. Alex Zaragoza had an assist.
In the extra session, the Bombers had four goals to two for Northwestern, with Alex Gull, Dixon, Zaragoza and Kosiba punching in their shots.
Back-up goalkeeper Jacob Hillan, a senior, participated in the shoot-out, stopping two goals to give his team the win. Junior goalkeeper Elijah Gastineau stopped six shots in regulation.
Northwestern falls to 7-6-0 on the season. The Tigers were banished to the tournament’s bottom bracket after they were upset, 2-0, by Twin Lakes. They beat Hamilton Heights to set up their match with the Bombers, who opened bottom bracket play with a 6-1 rout of Tipton (4-5-1).
RCHS, which fell to West Lafayette in a first-round match last week, took a 5-0 lead by halftime against the Blue Devils. Kosiba added to his team lead in goals with two an Dalton Henry, Broc Beier and Dixon added goals.
Juan Valencia and Nick Stone had assists.
Gastineau needed to make just two saves. Tipton scored its lone goal late in the second half.
Unbeaten Western (10-0-0) won its first conference tournament title with a 7-0 drilling of Lafayette Central Catholic. The Panthers are ranked No. 10 in the current Class 2A poll.