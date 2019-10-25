It’s been 33 years since South Newton has tasted the thrill of victory at a volleyball sectional.
The Rebels dispatched three teams — Clinton Central, Faith Christian and North White — for the 2019 Tri-County Class A Sectional last week to move into the regional round for the first time since 1986.
Their opponent in that championship victory of ’86? Kankakee Valley, which beat Culver Academies for the Class 3A KV Sectional last Saturday around the same time South Newton was winning its sectional.
The Rebels dropped nary a game in storming to the 1986 championship at Rensselaer Central. In an era before rally scoring and when teams played in a single class, South Newton beat county rival North Newton, 15-9 and 15-9; West Central by 15-7 and 16-14 scores; and the Kougars by a 15-7, 16-14 final.
South Newton would go on to lose to Michigan City Rogers in a close match (20-18, 16-14) at the North Judson Regional a week later. Rogers would eventually advance to the semistate, losing to state runner-up Mishawaka.
KV, meanwhile, didn’t have to wait as long for its recent title. By beating River Forest, Wheeler and Culver Academies, the Kougars won their first sectional title since 2015, also in the Kougar Den at KVHS.
On Saturday, South Newton, which finished 25-7 after setting a school-record for wins (31-2) last season, will compete in the Clinton Central Regional in Michigantown, where it will face Blue River Valley (18-10).
Blue River is led by junior Mallory Cross, who has team highs in kills (371), aces (63) and digs (324). The Rebels are led by four-year varsity player Leah Schriner, who leads the team in kills with 313. She has 258 digs, 72 aces and 308 assists.
South Newton rebounded from its loss of last year’s all-conference player, Madeline Whaley, to graduation with the help of a handful of talented freshmen. They include setter Lizzie Glassburn, who led the Rebels in assists (445) and aces (102) and was among team leaders in digs (206).
Classmate Abbey Carroll led the team in digs with 355 and freshman Lexi Cripe is another starter for South Newton.
The odds-on favorite for the regional title is Covington (25-7), which opens with equally talented Cowan (25-7). Covington beat South Newton twice this fall by a 2-1 final at a tournament and 3-1 in a regular season match-up.
The Kougars will travel to Hanover Central in Cedar Lake to face New Prairie (27-7). West Lafayette (24-8) and Griffith (6-15) will compete in the other regional semifinal.
KV has used a mixture of young and older players to build a championship season this fall. Two-year starter Lexi Broyles, just a sophomore, leads the team in kills with 360 and blocks with 113. Junior Mya Przybylski has 740 assists and senior Courtney Sizemore has enjoyed a break-out season with 212 kills, 62 aces and a team-best 328 digs.
For New Prairie, Elise Swistek is the top offensive player with 445 kills. Setter Shaye Tolch has 782 assists or over 9 assists per game.